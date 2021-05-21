Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH Shares New Song “Mammoth” Ahead of Debut Album: Stream

Menu
Mammoth WVH’s highly anticipated self-titled debut is out June 11th

Wolfgang Van Halen, photo by Travis Shinn
May 21, 2021 | 11:48am ET

Wolfgang Van Halen has shared another single from his Mammoth WVH solo project. The son of the late Eddie Van Halen has unveiled the eponymous track “Mammoth”, the sixth (!) song released thus far from his highly anticipated debut album, due out June 11th.

The track is another slice of melodic heavy rock. Wolfgang’s accomplished vocals give off a summer-y ’90s power pop vibe, and the song’s central riff sounds like something Eddie would have played.

The Mammoth WVH LP is finally about to drop after a slew of promotional singles have given fans a big taste of what to expect. The debut single “Distance” — which was accompanied by a touching video compiling home movies of Eddie and Wolfgang — reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart, launching Wolfgang’s solo career in style.

The runaway success of “Distance” led to an amended tracklist for the album. The song initially didn’t make the cut for the LP, but has been added as a bonus track due its popularity among fans.

Wolfgang Van Halen Performs “Distance” on Kimmel as Tribute to Eddie Van Halen: Watch

Mammoth WVH made their television debut back in February, performing a full-band version of “Distance” on Kimmel before stripping back to an acoustic format for an equally powerful performance on NBC’s TODAY. Another single, the heavy-hitting “Don’t Back Down”, features a music video that showcases Wolfgang playing every instrument. Safe to say, talent runs in the family.

See the lyric video for “Mammoth” below. Pre-order the forthcoming Mammoth WVH album here.

