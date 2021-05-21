Menu
Wu-Tang Clan Announce Epic Performance with Symphony Orchestra

Big Boi will also appear at the concert

Wu Tang Clan
Wu-Tang Clan, photo by Bob Berg/Getty Images
May 20, 2021 | 10:11pm ET

Never mind the cicadas and prepare for a swarm of killa beez: The Wu-Tang Clan will assemble at Red Rocks in August 13th alongside the Colorado Symphony, turntablist Chris Karns, and Big Boi from Outkast.

The Shaolin spitters last summoned their forces to Red Rocks for a Halloween show during the 25th anniversary tour. For this post-COVID return, the Clan are trying to match the heightened energy of that event by turning to the local masters. The Colorado Symphony calls Red Rocks its “unofficial summer home,” and since it’s currently there presenting a program of John Williams scores, we assume it will be up to the challenge of Wu-Tang’s theatrical bombast.

The concert will come after the state of Colorado lifts many COVID restrictions. 9News reports that Red Rocks can start hosting full capacity audiences starting on June 21st, so by August 13th the house might be packed. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 21st, at 10 am local time through the event website. This part of a number Wu-Tang concerts throughout the summer, including their headline performance at III Points in October. Tickets are available here.

Earlier this year, the Clan released a 36 limited-edition 400-pound photo books. There’s music coming, too; producer and mastermind RZA recently announced a new album as Bobby Digital called Digital Potions.

