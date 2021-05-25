Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Wye Oak Drop New Song “TNT”: Stream

The latest single from Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack

wye oak tnt new song single music video listen stream watch
Wye Oak, photo by Jade Wilson
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 25, 2021 | 9:39am ET

Indie folksters Wye Oak are back with the new single “TNT”.

Over a wistful guitar riff, Jenn Wasner sings of passing time and personal growth, as Andy Stack provides the skipping percussion and rich keyboard atmospherics. In a statement, Wasner said, “‘TNT’ is about the changing of the seasons, and using the passing of time as a means of reflecting on your own growth. It’s about joyfully acknowledging all of the ways in which you’ve grown while trying to accept the parts of yourself that are still stuck in patterns of repetition. And it’s about learning to see outside of the more superficial parts of your personality in order to attempt to understand the other, and reach some kind of equilibrium in spite of how different we all can be.”

The accompanying video was directed by Spencer Kelly, and features lush green spaces and disorienting mirrors. “We wanted the visuals to capture the cyclical and disorienting qualities of time that come up in the song,” Stack said. “We played with some spatial and time effects, and left the camera running on the mirrors which were fabricated by our friend Jason at Night Owl Creations.” Check it out below, and stay tuned for the follow-up single “Its Way with Me” on June 22nd.

Related Video

Wye Oak’s last album, The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs, came out in 2018. Since then, Maryland duo have put out a couple of singles including 2020’s “Fortune” and “Fear of Heights”, and Wasner’s solo project Flock of Dimes shared the new album Head of Roses.

Latest Stories

danny elfman insects new song stream oingo boingo cover

Danny Elfman Updates Oingo Boingo's "Insects" on New Song: Stream

May 25, 2021

Manuel Zeal and Ardor

Zeal & Ardor Unveil New Song "Run" Ahead of Forthcoming Third Album: Stream

May 25, 2021

Red Fang New Song "Why"

Red Fang Unveil New Song "Why" with Trippy Pizza Parlor Mascot Video: Stream

May 24, 2021

Modest Mouse 2021 tour dates

Modest Mouse Announce 2021 US Headlining Tour, Share New Song "Leave a Light On": Stream

May 24, 2021

 

Pet Shop Boys Unveil New Single "Cricket wife": Stream

May 22, 2021

bobby sessions gold rolex new song benny the butcher freddie gibbs new song single listen stream

Bobby Sessions Drops New Single "Gold Rolex" with Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs: Stream

May 21, 2021

omar rodriguez-lopez 62 albums back catalogue streaming stream clouds hill new solo john frusciante

Omar Rodríguez-López Unloads Massive 62 Album Back Catalogue Including 36 LPs New to Streaming

May 21, 2021

Unearthed Slash Song Featuring Chester Bennington

Previously Unreleased Slash Song "Crazy" Featuring the Late Chester Bennington Has Been Unearthed: Stream

May 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Wye Oak Drop New Song "TNT": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale