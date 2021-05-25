Wye Oak Drop New Song “TNT”: Stream

Indie folksters Wye Oak are back with the new single “TNT”.

Over a wistful guitar riff, Jenn Wasner sings of passing time and personal growth, as Andy Stack provides the skipping percussion and rich keyboard atmospherics. In a statement, Wasner said, “‘TNT’ is about the changing of the seasons, and using the passing of time as a means of reflecting on your own growth. It’s about joyfully acknowledging all of the ways in which you’ve grown while trying to accept the parts of yourself that are still stuck in patterns of repetition. And it’s about learning to see outside of the more superficial parts of your personality in order to attempt to understand the other, and reach some kind of equilibrium in spite of how different we all can be.”

The accompanying video was directed by Spencer Kelly, and features lush green spaces and disorienting mirrors. “We wanted the visuals to capture the cyclical and disorienting qualities of time that come up in the song,” Stack said. “We played with some spatial and time effects, and left the camera running on the mirrors which were fabricated by our friend Jason at Night Owl Creations.” Check it out below, and stay tuned for the follow-up single “Its Way with Me” on June 22nd.

Related Video

Wye Oak’s last album, The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs, came out in 2018. Since then, Maryland duo have put out a couple of singles including 2020’s “Fortune” and “Fear of Heights”, and Wasner’s solo project Flock of Dimes shared the new album Head of Roses.