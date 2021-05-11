Xenia Rubinos Shares New Song “Cógelo Suave”: Stream

Xenia Rubinos indulges in some nearly-nonsensical fun on the new song “Cógelo Suave”.

Over a funky bass line, our former CoSigned artist scats and riffs her way through a tropical storm of syllables. While she often arrives at phrases such as “Well, I don’t know,” or “I’m doing fine,” these messages are besides the point. Rubinos revels in the way words sound, layering different recordings of her voice on top of one another and allowing the motion of her lips to take the ear for a ride.

Via Stereogum, Rubinos said in a statement that, “It’s a gibberish spaceship ride, high speed chase, birds and stars whirring around your head at the end of a cartoon fight.” The track comes with a visualizer of trippy singing frogs that was animated by Stephen Smith aka WOBBLYLOBSTER. You can check it out below.

Related Video

This is just the latest genre-bending experiment from Rubinos. Last year, she shared “Who Shot Ya?” and the Helado Negro collaboration “I Fell in Love”, and she followed those earlier this year with “Did My Best”.