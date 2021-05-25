Zeal & Ardor Unveil New Song “Run” Ahead of Forthcoming Third Album: Stream

Zeal & Ardor have released the new song “Run”, offering a taste of what to expect on the band’s upcoming self-titled third album.

The band, led by Manuel Gagneux, has earned well-deserved buzz for its first two albums, showcasing a unique sound that combines extreme metal with traditional slave spirituals. The band’s last LP, Stranger Fruit, landed on Heavy Consequence’s list of the Top 25 Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2018, while the tune “Gravedigger’s Chant” made our decade list of the Top 25 Metal Songs of the 2010s.

No further album details have been announced, but first single “Run” features Zeal & Ardor at their most extreme, with Gagneux delivering some of his most brutal vocals to date. There’s also an industrial-metal vibe in the instrumentation throughout the track.

“‘Run’ is the first single we are releasing off of our self-titled album because, while there are definitely familiar elements present, it sets the tone for things to come,” said Gagneux in a press release. “It is surely one of our most aggressive songs yet, but that is just a vanguard of what lies ahead. So run while you still can.”

Back in October, Zeal & Ardor released the surprise six-song EP Wake of a Nation, directly inspired by the protests and events surrounding the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Check out Zeal & Ardor’s new song “Run” below, followed by our 2019 video interview with Manual Gagneux.