Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Zeal & Ardor Unveil New Song “Run” Ahead of Forthcoming Third Album: Stream

"It is surely one of our most aggressive songs yet"

Manuel Zeal and Ardor
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 25, 2021 | 10:57am ET

Zeal & Ardor have released the new song “Run”, offering a taste of what to expect on the band’s upcoming self-titled third album.

The band, led by Manuel Gagneux, has earned well-deserved buzz for its first two albums, showcasing a unique sound that combines extreme metal with traditional slave spirituals. The band’s last LP, Stranger Fruit, landed on Heavy Consequence’s list of the Top 25 Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2018, while the tune “Gravedigger’s Chant” made our decade list of the Top 25 Metal Songs of the 2010s.

No further album details have been announced, but first single “Run” features Zeal & Ardor at their most extreme, with Gagneux delivering some of his most brutal vocals to date. There’s also an industrial-metal vibe in the instrumentation throughout the track.

“‘Run’ is the first single we are releasing off of our self-titled album because, while there are definitely familiar elements present, it sets the tone for things to come,” said Gagneux in a press release. “It is surely one of our most aggressive songs yet, but that is just a vanguard of what lies ahead. So run while you still can.”

Zeal & Ardor new EP
 Editor's Pick
Zeal & Ardor Announce New EP, Unveil Singles “I Can’t Breathe” and “Vigil”: Stream

Back in October, Zeal & Ardor released the surprise six-song EP Wake of a Nation, directly inspired by the protests and events surrounding the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Check out Zeal & Ardor’s new song “Run” below, followed by our 2019 video interview with Manual Gagneux.

Latest Stories

danny elfman insects new song stream oingo boingo cover

Danny Elfman Updates Oingo Boingo's "Insects" on New Song: Stream

May 25, 2021

wye oak tnt new song single music video listen stream watch

Wye Oak Drop New Song "TNT": Stream

May 25, 2021

Red Fang New Song "Why"

Red Fang Unveil New Song "Why" with Trippy Pizza Parlor Mascot Video: Stream

May 24, 2021

Modest Mouse 2021 tour dates

Modest Mouse Announce 2021 US Headlining Tour, Share New Song "Leave a Light On": Stream

May 24, 2021

 

Pet Shop Boys Unveil New Single "Cricket wife": Stream

May 22, 2021

bobby sessions gold rolex new song benny the butcher freddie gibbs new song single listen stream

Bobby Sessions Drops New Single "Gold Rolex" with Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs: Stream

May 21, 2021

omar rodriguez-lopez 62 albums back catalogue streaming stream clouds hill new solo john frusciante

Omar Rodríguez-López Unloads Massive 62 Album Back Catalogue Including 36 LPs New to Streaming

May 21, 2021

Unearthed Slash Song Featuring Chester Bennington

Previously Unreleased Slash Song "Crazy" Featuring the Late Chester Bennington Has Been Unearthed: Stream

May 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Zeal & Ardor Unveil New Song "Run" Ahead of Forthcoming Third Album: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale