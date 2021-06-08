070 Shake Announces 2021 Tour Dates

070 Shake will be returning to the road this fall for a 36-city tour in support of her excellent 2020 debut, Modus Vivendi. The former Artist of the Month is resuming a trek across North America and Europe that was interrupted last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-month North American leg kicks off on September 18th at Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta. It will stop in cities like Los Angeles, California; Austin, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The European leg will open on November 26th at Dublin’s Academy. After touching down in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Sweden, it will wrap on December 17th at Sala But in Madrid, Spain.

Tickets to 070 Shake’s 2021 tour will be available here on June 9th at 10 a.m. local time. After they sell out, look here for deals.

Check out the full schedule below.

070 Shake 2021 Tour Dates:

09/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown Festival

09/20 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

09/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

09/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

09/26 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

09/28 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

09/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom Lounge

10/03 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/05 — Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

10/07 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/09 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/13 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/15 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

10/16 — Toronto, ON @ History

10/18 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

10/20 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/22 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/23 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ TLA (Theatre of the Living Arts)

10/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival

11/26 — Dublin, IE @ Academy

11/28 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

11/29 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

12/01 — Berlin, DE @ Berghain

12/02 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

12/03 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

12/05 — Oslo, NO @ Vulkan Arena

12/07 — Stockholm, SE @ Fållan

12/09 — Cologne, DE @ Kantine

12/10 — Paris, FR @ La Cigale

12/11 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique – Orangerie

12/13 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

12/15 — Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali

12/16 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

12/17 — Madrid, ES @ Sala But