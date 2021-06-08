070 Shake Announces 2021 Tour Dates

070 Shake will be returning to the road this fall for a 36-city tour in support of her excellent 2020 debut, Modus Vivendi. The former Artist of the Month is resuming a trek across North America and Europe that was interrupted last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two-month North American leg kicks off on September 18th at Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta. It will stop in cities like Los Angeles, California; Austin, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The European leg will open on November 26th at Dublin’s Academy. After touching down in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Sweden, it will wrap on December 17th at Sala But in Madrid, Spain.
Tickets to 070 Shake’s 2021 tour will be available here on June 9th at 10 a.m. local time. After they sell out, look here for deals.
Check out the full schedule below.
070 Shake 2021 Tour Dates:
09/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown Festival
09/20 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
09/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
09/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
09/26 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
09/28 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
09/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom Lounge
10/03 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/05 — Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
10/07 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/09 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/13 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
10/15 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
10/16 — Toronto, ON @ History
10/18 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
10/20 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/22 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/23 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ TLA (Theatre of the Living Arts)
10/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival
11/26 — Dublin, IE @ Academy
11/28 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
11/29 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
12/01 — Berlin, DE @ Berghain
12/02 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
12/03 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
12/05 — Oslo, NO @ Vulkan Arena
12/07 — Stockholm, SE @ Fållan
12/09 — Cologne, DE @ Kantine
12/10 — Paris, FR @ La Cigale
12/11 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique – Orangerie
12/13 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
12/15 — Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
12/16 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
12/17 — Madrid, ES @ Sala But