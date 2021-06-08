Rocklahoma 2021 Lineup: Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, More

The Rocklahoma festival, which normally occurs on Memorial Day weekend, will take place this year on Labor Day weekend, with Slipknot, Rob Zombie, and Limp Bizkit headlining the three-day event.

The 2021 edition of the festival will be staged September 3rd through 5th in Pryor, Oklahoma. Joining the headliners on the bill are such acts as Chevelle, Halestorm, Anthrax, Sevendust, Andrew W.K., The Hu, Falling in Reverse, and Philip Anselmo & The Illegals (performing a set of Pantera classics).

Also on the Rocklahoma lineup are Motionless in White, Pop Evil, Badflower, Grandson, Jelly Roll, Candlebox, Puddle of Mudd, RATT singer Stephen Pearcy, Knocked Loose, Tremonti, John 5 and The Creatures, and many more acts. Radio personality Eddie Trunk will host the event.

“Cannot wait until we play Labor Day Weekend in Pryor, Oklahoma,” stated Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan. “Our first time at a festival is always very special. We all know that this will be one of those days. See you all soon. Stay (sic).”

Early bird “Phase 1” tickets at discounted pricing go on sale via the Rocklahoma website this Friday (June 11th), starting at $144 for a weekend pass. The price will go up in the weeks to come, beginning June 18th ($164 per weekend pass). A VIP “Groupie” pass — including pit access, admission to a backstage lounge, catered meals, and a load of other extras — starts at $700 for the weekend.

See the full Rocklahoma 2021 festival lineup in the poster below.