7-Year-Old Boy Absolutely Nails AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” on The Voice Kids in Spain: Watch

A seven-year-old boy named Jesús del Río channeled his inner Bon Scott with his rendition of the AC/DC classic “Highway to Hell” on a recent episode of La Voz Kids (“The Voice Kids”) in Spain. The youngster’s powerful pipes even caused all four coaches to rush out of their chairs and mob him with hugs and kisses onstage.

From the get-go, Jesús’ mighty wail wowed the coaches’ panel, with three of them hitting their buttons to turn their chairs around right away. A fourth coach, who was blocked from picking a new singer for his team, got up and physically tried to push his chair around.

The reactions from the coaches are priceless, but it’s Jesús’ singing that’s most impressive. The young rocker never lets up throughout the performance and ends with an insane note that makes his little head look like it’s gonna explode.

Without even translating what the coaches were saying to Jesús, it’s easy to see that they were totally fanboying and fangirling out on him, as his family looked on from the side of the stage.

Jesús then contemplated whom to pick as his coach, ultimately choosing Spanish singer Melendi, who pumped his arms and jumped for joy at the youngster’s decision.

If and when AC/DC are able to tour in support of their stellar 2020 album, Power Up, here’s hoping they give Jesús a call. An onstage duet between Brian Johnson and the young singer would definitely be a fun sight to see.

Watch Jesús del Río sing AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” below.