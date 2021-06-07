Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

7-Year-Old Boy Absolutely Nails AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” on The Voice Kids in Spain: Watch

Little Jesús del Río's rendition of the rock classic caused a frenzied reaction from The Voice coaches

Jesús del Río sings AC/DC
Jesús del Río, via La Voz Kids
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 3, 2021 | 1:33pm ET

A seven-year-old boy named Jesús del Río channeled his inner Bon Scott with his rendition of the AC/DC classic “Highway to Hell” on a recent episode of La Voz Kids (“The Voice Kids”) in Spain. The youngster’s powerful pipes even caused all four coaches to rush out of their chairs and mob him with hugs and kisses onstage.

From the get-go, Jesús’ mighty wail wowed the coaches’ panel, with three of them hitting their buttons to turn their chairs around right away. A fourth coach, who was blocked from picking a new singer for his team, got up and physically tried to push his chair around.

The reactions from the coaches are priceless, but it’s Jesús’ singing that’s most impressive. The young rocker never lets up throughout the performance and ends with an insane note that makes his little head look like it’s gonna explode.

Related Video

Without even translating what the coaches were saying to Jesús, it’s easy to see that they were totally fanboying and fangirling out on him, as his family looked on from the side of the stage.

Jesús then contemplated whom to pick as his coach, ultimately choosing Spanish singer Melendi, who pumped his arms and jumped for joy at the youngster’s decision.

Nandi Bushell Top Videos
 Editor's Pick
10 Times Amazing Kid Musician Nandi Bushell Blew Our Minds

If and when AC/DC are able to tour in support of their stellar 2020 album, Power Up, here’s hoping they give Jesús a call. An onstage duet between Brian Johnson and the young singer would definitely be a fun sight to see.

Watch Jesús del Río sing AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” below.

Latest Stories

Soulfly Late Summer 2021 US Tour

Soulfly Announce Late Summer 2021 US Tour

June 3, 2021

Voragos Festival Cruise Rob Zombie Mastodon

Rob Zombie and Mastodon to Headline 2022 Voragos Private Island Festival and Cruise

June 3, 2021

Anthrax Detail Livestream, Launch Ticket Sales

Anthrax Detail 40th Anniversary Livestream Concert

June 3, 2021

Mayhem Share "Voces Ab Alta" Video

Mayhem Unveil New Song "Voces Ab Alta": Stream

June 3, 2021

 

Alexis Marshall Announces Debut Solo Album

Daughters Frontman Alexis Marshall Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares "Hounds in the Abyss": Stream

June 3, 2021

Red Fang 2021 US Fall Tour

Red Fang Announce Fall 2021 US Tour

June 2, 2021

King Woman, photo by Nedda Afsari

King Woman Announce New Album Celestial Blues, Unveil First Single "Morning Star": Stream

June 2, 2021

Clutch

Clutch Announce Full 2021 US Tour with Stöner (Ex-Kyuss Members)

June 2, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

7-Year-Old Boy Absolutely Nails AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" on The Voice Kids in Spain: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale