A Nightmare on Elm Street Carries an Enduring Message of Empowerment

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that explores various mental health topics through the lens of cinematic horror.

Today, we’re joined by special guest Rebecca McCallum of Ghouls Magazine for a late night comfort horror episode on Wes Craven’s first slasher classic, A Nightmare on Elm Street. So start your sound effects cassette tape, pour yourself some coffee, and meet us in the boiler room. We’re here for Tina, not ourselves.

The conversation ranges from self-reliance and empowerment to the lasting effects of guilt and generational trauma. We’ll discuss our favorite dream sequences, iconic villains, and Wes Craven’s legendary contributions to the genre.

Guest Info: Rebecca McCallum

Rebecca:

— Twitter: @PendlePumpkin

Ghouls:

— Twitter: @GhoulsMagazine

— Instagram: @ghoulsmag