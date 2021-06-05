Menu
A Quiet Place Part III Set For 2023 Release

From Mud and Loving filmmaker Jeff Nichols

quiet place part ii
A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount)
June 4, 2021 | 10:48pm ET

Paramount is moving ahead with plans for A Quiet Place Part III from filmmaker Jeff Nichols. A release date has been set for March 31st, 2023.

Nichols, who previously helmed films like Mud and Loving, is writing and directing Part III based on an original story conceived by John Krasinski. After co-writing and directing the first two films, Krasinski is expected to step back and guide the sequel in his capacity as a producer.

After a lengthy delay caused by the pandemic, A Quiet Place Part II finally opened in theaters over Memorial Day weekend. The film earned an impressive four-day box office total of $57 million.

Related Video

In his review of the film for Consequence, contributor Clint Worthington wrote  that Part II offered more tension, but a bit less heart than the original A Quiet Place. “A Quiet Place stunned not just with its concept and craft, but with its strong thematic core, the tale of a family mourning the world that was and learning to empower each other to survive the world they’ve walked into,” Worthington contends. “Here, the expanded scope means we lose some of that foundation.”

