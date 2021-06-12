Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Aaron Carter Knocked Out in Celebrity Boxing Match

Lamar Odom laid down the former pop star in just two minutes

Aaron Carter vs Lamar Odom
Lamar Odom knocks out Aaron Carter, photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 12, 2021 | 12:45pm ET

    Last we heard from former child pop star Aaron Carter, he was doing porn. On Saturday night, the 33-year-old Carter briefly resurfaced to participate in a celebrity boxing match against former NBA player Lamar Odom. I say “briefly,” because it took Odom all of two minutes to knock out Carter.

    In Carter’s defense, at 6-foot-10 Odom stands a full foot taller than Carter and is more than 65 pounds heavier. As soon as the two appeared next to one another in the ring, it was evident Odom would have no trouble putting down the noted face tattoo and gun enthusiast.

    That said, Carter talked a whole lot of shit prior to the fight, likening himself to Apollo Creed and promising to drop Odom “like a bat habit, and I meant that.”

    Related Video

    Once the match began, Odom allowed Carter to flail his arms for a few seconds before the basketball player repeatedly landed head shot after head shot. In a last-ditch effort, Carter aimlessly twirled around the ring, but ultimately found himself on the mat after Odom connected some final blows. Watch all the highlights (??) below.

    The fight was the main event for a celebrity boxing promotion hosted by Ice-T and his wife Coco.

     

Latest Stories

Lollapalooza crowd

Lollapalooza is Giving Out Free Passes to Vaccinated Residents

June 12, 2021

KISS Tribeca Film Festival performance

KISS Return to Stage to Play Five-Song Set at NYC's Tribeca Film Festival: Watch

June 12, 2021

Polo G arrest miami

Polo G Arrested in Miami for Battery Against a Police Officer

June 12, 2021

consequence shop father's day sale discount 60% music merch gwar protect live music

Consequence Shop's Father's Day Sale: Up to 60% Protect Live Music, GWAR Merch

June 11, 2021

 

Bobby Gillespie memoir Echo and the Bunnymen Will Sergeant memoirs Primal Scream book history (Third Man Books)

Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie and Echo and the Bunnymen's Will Sergeant Announce Memoirs

June 11, 2021

Lorde Song Of The Week

Song of the Week: Lorde Paints a Sunny Portrait With "Solar Power," Her First Song in 4 Years

and June 11, 2021

KennyHoopla, photo by Sarah Fitzgerald

KennyHoopla Drops New Mixtape Survivors Guilt Produced by Travis Barker: Stream

June 11, 2021

Declaime Madlib All Over the World new album In the Beginning Vol 1 stream music single 90s unreleased music Declaime and Madlib

Declaime and Madlib Announce Album In the Beginning (Vol. 1), Share "All Over the World": Stream

June 11, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Aaron Carter Knocked Out in Celebrity Boxing Match

Menu Shop Search Sale