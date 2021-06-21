Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

AFI Announce 2022 US Tour in Support of New Album Bodies

The 26-date outing kicks off on February 11th with openers Cold Cave

afi 2022 us tour tickets dates schedule
AFI, photo courtesy of Rise Records
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 21, 2021 | 1:46pm ET

    AFI have announced an early 2022 US headlining tour in support of their new album, Bodies.

    The trek kicks off on February 11th at SOMA in San Diego and hits most major US markets before concluding on March 25th at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. Darkwave act Cold Cave will be along for the 26-date outing.

    “So anxiously, we’ve awaited the ability to perform our eleventh record for you,” AFI vocalist Davey Havok said via a press release. “This winter, please join us in the Bodies celebration long overdue.”

    Related Video

    Tickets for AFI’s 2022 US tour go on sale Wednesday, June 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time for fan club members. Local pre-sales start Thursday, June 24th from 10:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. local time, with official on-sale beginning Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Visit Ticketmaster to purchase tickets, or check here for deals.

    AFI have evolved over the years, starting out in the ’90s as a hardcore act, then delivering a string of melodic hard-rock radio hits in the early 2000s. On Bodies, the band has embraced a gothic pop sound inspired by bands like The Cure and Depeche Mode. While some fans of earlier material might feel alienated, the artistic shift has opened up AFI’s music to a new realm of listeners. Tapping Cold Cave in the support slot is a sign that AFI have fully embraced the darkwave scene that appears to have influenced the sound of Bodies.

    “Anyone who knows our catalog knows that no two records really sit together,” guitarist Jade Puget stated in regards to the stylistic changes. “Some sit a little closer, maybe. We do certain things, just by virtue of who we are, that are consistent, but those things come about organically. Every time we do something, I have to judge it on its own merits. Some fans are going to judge a new album, or a new song, based on what’s come before. But as artists, we can’t do that, because it would only hinder our creativity.”

    kyle meredith with podcast AFI's Davey Havok
     Editor's Pick
    AFI’s Davey Havok on Co-Writing with Billy Corgan and The Power of Early MTV

    Check out AFI’s full list of 2022 U.S. tour dates and stream the new album Bodies and below.

    AFI 2022 US Tour Dates:
    02/11 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA *
    02/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotel *
    02/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *
    02/15 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre *
    02/18 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues *
    02/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
    02/20 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s *
    02/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre *
    02/23 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *
    02/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
    03/01 – Boston, MA @ Royale *
    03/03 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *
    03/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *
    03/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *
    03/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *
    03/11 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre *
    03/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave *
    03/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *
    03/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore *
    03/17 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *
    03/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center *
    03/19 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Center *
    03/21 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *
    03/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *
    03/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *
    03/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

    * = w/ Cold Cave

    unnamed 32 AFI Announce 2022 US Tour in Support of New Album Bodies

Latest Stories

sleigh bells 2021-2022 unannounced album tour new lp kills birds

Sleigh Bells Tease New LP with 2021-2022 "Unannounced Album Tour" Announcement

June 21, 2021

lorde solar power new album world tour release date tickets buy tracklist

Lorde Details New Album Solar Power and 2022 World Tour

June 21, 2021

Thrice 2021 US tour

Thrice to Embark on Fall 2021 US Tour with Touché Amoré

June 21, 2021

dave chappelle joe rogan co-headlining arena shows concerts stand up comedy

Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan Announce Co-Headlining Arena Shows

June 21, 2021

 

erasure 2022 tour dates tickets north america american us

Erasure Announce 2022 North American Tour

June 21, 2021

black country, new road 2022 north american tour dates

Black Country, New Road Announce 2022 North American Headlining Tour

June 20, 2021

preoccupations metz 2021 north american joint tour dates

Preoccupations and METZ Team Up for 2021 Tour

June 18, 2021

david byrnes american utopia broadway return september 2021 St. James Theatre

David Byrne's American Utopia Returning to Broadway this Fall

June 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

AFI Announce 2022 US Tour in Support of New Album Bodies

Menu Shop Search Sale