Alanis Morissette Reschedules Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary Tour for 2021

After a series of pandemic-related delays, Alanis Morissette is finally ready to head out on her Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour. With many dates featuring Garbage and Liz Phair as special guests, the itinerary has also been expanded to bring the grand total of US shows to 35.

Launching August 12th in Austin, Texas, the tour will stop in Tampa, Raleigh, Hartford, Nashville, Cincinnati, Salt Lake City, and Phoenix through October. New concerts have also been scheduled for Kansas City, Denver, San Diego, and Las Vegas, in addition to a second show at Los Angeles’ iconic Hollywood Bowl.

The UK leg has grown by three dates: November 16th in Leeds, the 18th in Glasgow, and a second show at London’s The O2 on the 24th. Find the complete itinerary for the world tour ahead.

Related Video

Coming in celebration of 25 years of Jagged Little Pill, the tour will see Morissette performing the beloved album in full. The setlist will be fleshed out with hits from other LPs, including her latest record, Such Pretty Forks in the Road. Pre-sale tickets go live on June 3rd, with regular on-sale starting June 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab passes via Ticketmaster, or check the secondary market here.

Since releasing Such Pretty Forks, Morissette has kept the new music rolling with tracks like her cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”, the benefit single “I Miss the Band”, and her Mental Health Action Day release “Rest”.

Meanwhile, the musical based on Jagged Little Pill is up for a whopping 15 nominations at the 74th Tony Awards. We’ll find out if it takes home Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Direction, or any of the Best Performance awards when the Tonys (finally) take place on September 26th.

Alanis Morissette Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

08/12 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *^

08/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *^

08/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *^

08/17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

08/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre *^

08/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *^

08/21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *^

08/22 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *^

08/25 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *^

08/26 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *^

08/28 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre *^

08/29 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *^

08/31 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *^

09/01 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *^

09/03 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *^

09/04 – Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center *^

09/05 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *^

09/08 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *^

09/10 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *^

09/11 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *^

09/12 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *^

09/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *^

09/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *^

09/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *^

09/19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *^

09/22 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *^

09/23 – Salt Lake City @ USANA Amphitheatre *^

09/25 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *^

09/27 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *^

09/29 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *^

09/30 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

10/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *^

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion *^

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *^

10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *^

10/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena ^

10/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena ^

10/31 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^

11/03 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena ^

11/06 – Warsaw, PL @ Expo XXI ^

11/08 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum ^

11/10 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi ^

11/11 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center ^

11/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena ^

11/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita arena ^

11/16 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena ^

11/18 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro ^

11/21 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena ^

11/23 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

11/24 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

11/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

11/05/22 – Perth, AU @ R.A.C. Arena #

11/08/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Australia at Rod Laver Arena #

11/09/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Australia at Rod Laver Arena #

11/11/22 – Sydney AU @ Qudos Bank Arena #

11/14/22 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena #

11/18/22 – Manila, PH @ MOA Arena &

11/19/22 – Manila, PH @ MOA Arena &

* = w/ Garbage

^ = w/ Liz Phair

# = w/ Julia Stone

& = w/ Up Dharma Down