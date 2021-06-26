Alex Trebek Posthumously Wins Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host

The late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek was posthumously honored with the award for Outstanding Game Show Host at the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night.

It marked Trebek’s eighth and final time winning the Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host — only Price is Right host Bob Barker has more wins in the category at 14. Trebek also holds the record for most nominations in the category at 31.

Trebek’s children, Matt and Emily, accepted tonight’s award on their father’s behalf. “For as long as we can remember, he was always so proud to be a part of Jeopardy!, to work on a show that was based on knowledge, risk and the challenge — people had to think,” Trebek’s son said. “He loved every bit of it.”

“He was always excited to go to work even during his battle with cancer,” his daughter added. “He was so fortunate that he was able to do what he loved and we know that he not once took it for granted.” Trebek passed away in November 2020 from pancreatic cancer.

Elsewhere during tonight’s ceremony, Larry King was posthumously honored with an Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host. Incredibly, it marked the first Emmy Award of King’s illustrious seven-decade career.