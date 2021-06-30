Alexis Marshall (Daughters) Unveils New Song “Open Mouth”: Stream

Alexis Marshall of Daughters has shared “Open Mouth”, the latest single from the singer’s debut solo album, House of Lull . House of When, out July 23rd.

The track is one of Marshall’s most experimental and emotionally intense to date. An accomplished poet, Marshall lets his words fly in a stream-of-consciousness flow that’s echoed by the sonic dissonance of off-kilter percussion, feedback squalls, and industrial percolations. On first listen, it sounds like the free-form equivalent of Daughters’ noisy epic “Satan in the Wait”.

The John Bradburn-directed video provides an equally captivating visual counterpart, with actor Charlie Greenwood passionately miming Marshall’s words against sparse black and white terrain. From the press photography to the album artwork, Marshall’s artistic vision is cohesive and fully immersed in its world of existential melancholy.

Related Video

House of Lull . House of When was produced by Seth Manchester at Machines with Magnets in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Accompanying them in the studio were Evan Patterson (Jaye Jayle, Young Widows) and Daughters drummer Jon Syverson, whose imitable pounding can be heard on “Open Mouth”. Arrangements and performances were culled from improvisation and organic in-studio collaboration between the musicians.

The nine-track LP is up for pre-order here. Watch the video for Alexis Marshall’s new song “Open Mouth” below.