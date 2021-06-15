All Things Go Festival Announces 2021 Lineup with HAIM, Charli XCX, St. Vincent

All Things Go Festival has announced a 2021 lineup led by HAIM, Charli XCX, and St. Vincent. The October 16th event takes place across two stages at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

Now in its seventh year, All Things Go had previously been based out of Washington, DC. The new digs are located a short drive north along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, and offer an upgrade from a capacity of 5,000 audience members to 20,000. But not everything has changed; like some of its more recent bills, the 2021 edition is full of powerhouse women.

Beach Bunny, Soccer Mommy, and Tkay Maidza will all perform, as will girl in red, Cautious Clay, Gus Dapperton, Jelani Aryeh, Role Model, Tai Verdes, Blu DeTiger, Isaac Dunbar, and Del Water Gap. The headliners are rounded out by American pop artist LAUV.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 15th at 10:00 a.m. ET through the event website. Afterward keep an eye out for deals here.