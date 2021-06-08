Amigo the Devil Announces 2021 US Tour

Amigo the Devil has announced an extensive 2021 US tour kicking off in August. The entire trek will be supported by Tejon Street Corner Thieves, while IV and the Strange Band (led by Hank Williams III’s son Coleman) and Stephanie Lambring will also appear at select dates.

The lengthy 50-plus show itinerary begins on August 18th at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and runs all the way through November 18th, when it wraps up in Dallas. It’s the second major headlining tour for Amigo, aka Danny Kiranos, who will bring his macabre brand of Americana storytelling to each gig.

In addition to the headlining shows, Amigo will make festival appearances at Psycho Las Vegas on August 22nd; Riot Fest in Chicago on September 17th; Shaky Knees in Atlanta on October 22nd in Atlanta; and Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida, on November 12th.

Fans of both alt-country and heavy metal have fallen under the spell of Amigo the Devil’s literary, uncompromising style. We chose him as our Artist of the Month back in April for that reason. Like Townes Van Zandt and John Prine, Kiranos uses whatever words and emotions necessary to convey his message. Sometimes it ain’t pretty, as the stark tales and doomed characters on his new album Born Against can testify.

Tickets for Amigo the Devil’s 2021 US tour will be available via local venues and Ticketmaster. See the full list of dates below, followed by our recent video Zoom interview with Amigo.

Amigo the Devil 2021 US Tour with Tejon Street Corner Thieves:

08/18 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

08/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre *

08/21 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater *

08/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas ^

08/24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up *

08/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

08/27 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst @ Atrium *

08/28 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley *

08/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

08/31 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

09/06 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s *

09/07 – St Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

09/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom *

09/10 – Fargo, ND @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company *

09/11 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

09/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar *

09/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Indy *

09/15 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s *

09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest ^

09/18 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick *

09/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache *

09/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern *

09/22 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

09/24 – Rochester, NY @ Photo City Music Hall *

09/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

09/27 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

09/30 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

10/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

10/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre *

10/03 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners *

10/20 – Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock’n’Roll Chicken Shack #

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival ^

10/23 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers #

10/25 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard #

10/26 – St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway #

10/27 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall #

10/29 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl #

10/30 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall #

10/31 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry #

11/01 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

11/04 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge #

11/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre #

11/06 – Wilmington, NC @ Reggie’s 42nd Street Tavern #

11/08 – Savannah, GA @ Victory North #

11/09 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive #

11/10 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street Cafe #

11/12 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville ^

11/13 – Tallahassee, FL @ 926 Bar #

11/14 – New Orleans, LA @ HOB – The Parish #

11/15 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group #

11/16 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn #

11/18 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill #

^ = festival date

* = w/ Stephanie Lambring as additional support

# = w/ IV and the Strange Band as additional support