Amigo the Devil recently announced an extensive 2021 U.S. tour that kicks off in late August. The dark-folk troubadour also known as Danny Kiranos will be playing more than 50 shows across the States, and is celebrating his return to the live stage by sharing an acoustic performance of “Murder at the Bingo Hall” exclusively with Heavy Consequence.

Back in April, Amigo released his stellar sophomore album, Born Against, and was named Consequence‘s Artist of the Month upon its release. The singer-guitarist opened up to us about the new LP, his collection of curiosities, and the influence of such artists as Tom Waits, Fiona Apple, and Leonard Cohen. He also shared a track-by-track breakdown of the new album.

Excited to get out back on the road again after being locked down for more than a year due to the pandemic, Amigo tells us, “For anyone who has lived on the road and toured full time, this period of quiet was very destructive to the mind. Abruptly shifting from moving faster than 60 mph most of the day to sitting on a couch watching reality TV was like throwing me into the ocean hundreds of miles off shore. These tours are the ship rescuing us and bringing us back. We’re finally going back home.”

With the three-month tour set to launch on August 18th in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and run through a November 18th, Amigo is giving us a taste of what to expect with a captivating acoustic performance of Born Against standout “Murder at the Bingo Hall” inside a cave.

“The song ‘Murder at the Bingo Hall’ is a tongue-in-cheek, first person account of a fiercely competitive, and somewhat paranoid, gamer who takes his bingo a little too seriously,” says Amigo of the song. “While the title of the track may imply a possible homicide, the figurative murder signifies the protagonist’s triumph over his opponents with his weapons of choice, the dabber and the bingo card.”

He adds, “The intensity of the rhythm builds as he inches closer to victory one square at a time, until he jumps up and screams, “someone should call the cops! I’m killing it”. Just when he begins to feel comfortable, the momentum starts to plateau as he sings, ‘Then the room got quiet… My breath was still… It gave me the feeling in my chest, that tightness, that only losing everything will. The game begins now’.”

Tickets for Amigo the Devil’s 2021 U.S. tour are available via local venues and Ticketmaster, while Born Against can be purchased here.

See Amigo the Devils’ special performance of “Murder at the Bingo Hall” and his full list of tour dates below, followed by our recent video Zoom interview with Amigo to mark his selection as April’s Artist of the Month.

Amigo the Devil 2021 US Tour with Tejon Street Corner Thieves:

08/18 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

08/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre *

08/21 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater *

08/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas ^

08/24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up *

08/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

08/27 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst @ Atrium *

08/28 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley *

08/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

08/31 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

09/06 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s *

09/07 – St Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

09/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom *

09/10 – Fargo, ND @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company *

09/11 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

09/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar *

09/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Indy *

09/15 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s *

09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest ^

09/18 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick *

09/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache *

09/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern *

09/22 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

09/24 – Rochester, NY @ Photo City Music Hall *

09/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

09/27 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

09/30 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

10/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

10/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre *

10/03 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners *

10/20 – Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock’n’Roll Chicken Shack #

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival ^

10/23 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers #

10/25 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard #

10/26 – St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway #

10/27 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall #

10/29 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl #

10/30 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall #

10/31 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry #

11/01 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

11/04 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge #

11/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre #

11/06 – Wilmington, NC @ Reggie’s 42nd Street Tavern #

11/08 – Savannah, GA @ Victory North #

11/09 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive #

11/10 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street Cafe #

11/12 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville ^

11/13 – Tallahassee, FL @ 926 Bar #

11/14 – New Orleans, LA @ HOB – The Parish #

11/15 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group #

11/16 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn #

11/18 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill #

^ = festival date

* = w/ Stephanie Lambring as additional support

# = w/ IV and the Strange Band as additional support