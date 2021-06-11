Angel Du$t Surprise Release Bigger House EP, Share Video for “Love Is the Greatest”: Stream

Angel Du$t have surprise released their new EP, Bigger House, the follow up to last year’s Lil House EP. They also unveiled the music video to the track “Love Is the Greatest Thing” and fall tour dates with Mannequin Pussy.

The song’s title suggests a ballad, and sure enough, it’s Angel Du$t unplugged, for the most part, with lush acoustic guitars and singer Justice Tripp’s clean vocal delivery. It’s surprisingly tender from the band known for mosh-ready melodic hardcore, but also displays their versatility as musicians. The track features subtle turntablism from LA producer Shlohmo.

The Bigger House EP was produced by Rob Schnapf, known for his work with Elliott Smith and Kurt Vile. Perhaps the producer unleashed Angel Du$t’s inner singer-songwriter, as the lead single implies.

“Wrote these songs and they’re pimp and chill at the same time,” Tripp commented in a press release. “Rob Schnapf is my uncle now and Shlohmo was kind enough to jump behind the turntables like DJ Lethal for ‘Love Is the Greatest’. I hope you f**k it up in the pit.”

Typically, Angel Du$t play a style of punk that’s both modern and vintage-inspired. The band includes Tripp, a member of Baltimore hardcore act Trapped Under Ice, and Turnstile drummer Daniel Fang, who brings his New York hardcore style of drumming to Angel Du$t’s sound.

To support the Lil House and Bigger House EPs, the band will head on tour with Mannequin Pussy and Pinkshift this fall. The coast-to-coast trek kicks off on September 14th at Schubas Tavern in Chicago and ends on October 28th at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York.

You can purchase Angel Du$t’s Bigger House EP via Roadrunner Records or Amazon. Stream the EP and watch the video for “Love Is the Greatest” below, and see the album art, tracklist, and tour dates.

Bigger House EP Artwork:



Bigger House EP Tracklist:

01. Love Is the Greatest

02. All the Way Dumb

03. Turn Off the Guitar

04. Lil House

05. Never Ending Game

06. Never Ending Game (Panda Bear Remix)

07. Never Ending Game (Lunice Remix)

Angel Du$t 2021 US Fall Tour Dates with Mannequin Pussy and Pinkshift:

9/14 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

9/15 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

9/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

9/17 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

9/18 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

9/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

9/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

9/24 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

9/25 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

9/26 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

9/28 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

9/29 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

9/20 – Los Angles, CA @ Telegram Ballroom

10/13 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/14 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group

10/20 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

10/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward Theater

10/26 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

10/27 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg