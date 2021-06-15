Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Angels & Airwaves Announce First Album in Seven Years, Plus 2021 Tour Dates

Listen to the first single from the Tom DeLonge-led outfit, "Restless Souls"

Angels & Airwaves Lifeforms new album Restless Souls stream song world tour dates 2021 2022 live tickets Angels and Airwaves, photo by Jonathan Weiner
Angels & Airwaves, photo by Jonathan Weiner
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 15, 2021 | 12:23pm ET

    Angels & Airwaves have announced a new album called Lifeforms. It’s their first studio LP in seven years (!) and it’s due out September 24th. To celebrate, they’ve shared a new song from the record called “Restless Souls”, which you can stream below.

    Lifeforms spans 10 tracks in total and includes the previously released single “Euphoria”. The alt-rock group broke the news today by partnering with Sent into Space, which launched a renewable hydrogen capsule into space that played the entire album out loud, displayed the LP information, and detailed their upcoming world tour. It probably felt like the latest dream come true for Tom DeLonge considering he went from singing about aliens in Blink-182 to proving UFOs exist with the Pentagon and partnering his To the Stars Academy with the US Army.

    “This album for me is a journey through different relationships, different points of view, and how we each have our own life path,” said DeLonge in a press release. “‘Restless Souls’ in many ways is an honest letter from God to humanity — because life seems to always be looking for ways to inspire, clarify and teach us when things become more difficult.”

    Related Video

    Pre-orders for Lifeforms are currently ongoing over at the official Angels & Airwaves website. There are more than a dozen unique vinyl pressings and several have already sold out, so hurry over to score one if you’re interested.

    Also announced via the space capsule was Angels & Airwaves’ lengthy world tour in support of Lifeforms. After playing a festival set at Lollapalooza, the band will kick off the string of shows on September 29th in Riverside, California and then perform across the US and Europe for several months. The journey will come to an end with a concert in Hanover, Germany on March 27th next year. Check out the complete list of tour dates below.

    Tom DeLonge Selling Gear on Reverb
     Editor's Pick
    Tom DeLonge Is Selling Blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves Gear on Reverb

    Tickets will go on sale on this Friday, June 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. After they sell out, you can look for discounted options here.

    Lifeforms Artwork:

    Lifeforms by Angels & Airwaves album artwork cover art

    Lifeforms Tracklist:
    01. Timebomb
    02. Euphoria
    03. Spellbound
    04. No More Guns
    05. Losing My Mind
    06. Automatic
    07. Restless Souls
    08. Rebel Girl
    09. A Fire in a Nameless Town
    10. Kiss & Tell

    Angels & Airwaves 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    07/31 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
    09/29 — Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
    09/30 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
    10/02 — Portland, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
    10/03 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
    10/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Union
    10/06 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore
    10/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway
    10/10 — Detroit, MI @ Fillmore
    10/12 — Newport, KY @ Ovation
    10/13 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    10/15 — Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor
    10/16 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live
    10/17 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
    10/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    10/20 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
    10/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    10/23 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein
    10/24 — Norfolk, VA @ NorVA
    10/26 — St. Petersburgh, FL @ Janus Live
    10/27 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    10/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    10/30 — Dallas, TX @ South Side
    10/31 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live
    11/01 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
    11/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
    11/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium
    11/07 — San Diego, CA @ Soma
    03/10 — Leeds, UK @ 02 Academy
    03/11 — Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy
    03/12 — Manchester, UK @ Academy
    03/13 — Glasgow, UK @ 02 Academy
    03/15 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
    03/16 — Bristol, UK @ 02 Academy
    03/17 — London, UK @ 02 Kentish Town Forum
    03/20 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
    03/22 — Munich, GE @ Tonhalle
    03/23 — Berlin, GE @ Huxleys
    03/25 — Koln, GE @ E Werk
    03/27 — Hanover, GE @ Capitol

Latest Stories

Yves Tumor shares new song "Jackie," announces 2021 and 2022 tour

Yves Tumor Shares New Song "Jackie", Announces 2021 US Tour

June 15, 2021

chubby and the gang the mutts nuts new album coming up tough new song stream

Chubby and the Gang Announce New Album The Mutt's Nuts, Share "Coming Up Tough": Stream

June 15, 2021

Indigo De Souza announces new album Any Shape You Take, shares new song "kill me," announces 2021 tour dates

Indigo De Souza Announces New Album, Shares "Kill Me": Stream

June 15, 2021

Faith No More 2021 US tour

Faith No More Announce Brief Run of 2021 US Headlining Shows

June 15, 2021

 

Coheed and Cambria and The Used 2021 Tour

Coheed and Cambria and The Used Announce Co-Headlining 2021 US Tour

June 15, 2021

best coast 2022 tour finally tomorrow always tomorrow dates stops tickets

Best Coast Announce "Finally Tomorrow Tour" for 2022

June 15, 2021

OMD announce 2022 US tour tickets dates stops buy

OMD Announce 2022 US Tour Dates

June 14, 2021

Bachelor announce 2021 headlining tour dates tickets jay som palehound

Bachelor Announce 2021 Headlining Tour

June 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Angels & Airwaves Announce First Album in Seven Years, Plus 2021 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale