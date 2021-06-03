Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Anthony Bourdain Documentary Roadrunner Gets First Trailer: Watch

From Academy Award-winner filmmaker Morgan Neville

Anthony Bourdain Roadrunner documentary
Anthony Bourdain in Roadrunner (Focus Features)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 3, 2021 | 8:59am ET

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville will return this summer with a new film about beloved chef, author, and documentarian Anthony Bourdain.

Entitled Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, the feature-length documentary is set to hit theaters on July 16th, 2021 through Focus Features.

Neville, who most recently helmed the acclaimed Mister Rogers doc Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, sought to tell Bourdain’s life story “in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him.”

Related Video

As such, the film juxtaposes archival footage and home videos of Bourdain alongside new interviews with some of his closest friends and collaborators, including fellow celebrity restaurateurs David Chang and Eric Ripert and Alison Mosshart of The Kills.

As a preview, Focus Features has today shared the film’s first trailer, which you can see below.

Bourdain tragically died on June 8th, 2018 at the age of 61. His death was later determined to have been the result of suicide.

Latest Stories

david o. russell controversies scandals lily tomlin amy adams george clooney assault

A Timeline of David O. Russell's Biggest Controversies

June 2, 2021

In The Heights Review

In the Heights Is a Dizzying, Vibrant Pool of Summer Joy: Review

June 2, 2021

taylor swift david o russell new movie

Taylor Swift Joins Stacked Cast of David O. Russell's New Film

June 1, 2021

sophie turner staircase hbo max michael peterson

Sophie Turner to Star in HBO Max True Crime Series The Staircase

June 1, 2021

 

seth rogen teenage mutant ninja turtles animated reboot nickelodeon

Seth Rogen's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles CGI Reboot Set for 2023 Release

June 1, 2021

emma stone steve martin planes trains automobiles rant

Emma Stone Perfectly Recites Steve Martin's Classic Planes, Trains and Automobiles Rant on Kimmel: Watch

May 28, 2021

rina sawayama john wick chapter 4

Rina Sawayama to Star in John Wick: Chapter 4

May 27, 2021

Old trailer m night shyamalan new movie gael garcia bernal

M. Night Shyamalan's Old is a Creepy Race Against Time in New Trailer: Watch

May 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Anthony Bourdain Documentary Roadrunner Gets First Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale