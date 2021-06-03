Anthony Bourdain Documentary Roadrunner Gets First Trailer: Watch

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville will return this summer with a new film about beloved chef, author, and documentarian Anthony Bourdain.

Entitled Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, the feature-length documentary is set to hit theaters on July 16th, 2021 through Focus Features.

Neville, who most recently helmed the acclaimed Mister Rogers doc Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, sought to tell Bourdain’s life story “in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him.”

As such, the film juxtaposes archival footage and home videos of Bourdain alongside new interviews with some of his closest friends and collaborators, including fellow celebrity restaurateurs David Chang and Eric Ripert and Alison Mosshart of The Kills.

As a preview, Focus Features has today shared the film’s first trailer, which you can see below.

Bourdain tragically died on June 8th, 2018 at the age of 61. His death was later determined to have been the result of suicide.