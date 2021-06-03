Anthrax Detail 40th Anniversary Livestream Concert

After announcing a series of virtual happenings in celebration of their 40th anniversary, thrash metal legends Anthrax have now detailed the main event. The band’s 40th anniversary livestream concert will launch at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET on July 16th and will be viewable on demand until July 25th at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Anthrax have been counting down to the livestream show in recent weeks, sharing testimonials from friends and heavy metal luminaries, including Slayer’s Kerry King, Slash, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, and many more, via a series of chronological YouTube episodes. Considering the importance of Anthrax — a member of the Big Four of thrash metal — there have been plenty of fond memories to recall.

“I was a 17-year-old metal-head kid from Queens when I started this band,” Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian said in a press release. “I am a 57-year-old metal-head kid from Queens about to celebrate the 40th anniversary of this band. That means for 40 years, I’ve gotten to do exactly what I’ve wanted to do — and getting to do what I love and being a part of something so much bigger than myself has made the time, the unbelievable weight of 40 seems so light.”

For the livestream, Anthrax will revisit their vast discography with an all-encompassing setlist of favorites and deep cuts. The band has had ample time to prepare for the show, and if it goes down like Ian’s livestream with Mr. Bungle, fans are in for a treat.

“It’s been an amazing story so far, and I see 40 as a milestone that absolutely should be recognized and celebrated. Congratulations to us!” Ian continued. “I also see 40 as a stepping stone to the next chapter of Anthrax — we still have a lot to say and some killer riffs to unleash. I’m not going to say, ‘Here’s to 40 more’ because nobody wants to see that (I’d be 97). How about, ‘Here’s to at least 10 more, and we’ll go from there!’ Thank you for enabling me, my friends.”

Livestream tickets and special ticket-merchandise bundles are available via the Anthrax Live website. Watch the livestream trailer and a playlist of the aforementioned series of episodes chronicling Anthrax’s 40th anniversary below.