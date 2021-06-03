Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Anthrax Detail 40th Anniversary Livestream Concert

The thrash pioneers will perform an extensive set of hits and deep cuts on July 16th

Anthrax Detail Livestream, Launch Ticket Sales
Anthrax, photo by Jimmy Hubbard
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 3, 2021 | 10:00am ET

After announcing a series of virtual happenings in celebration of their 40th anniversary, thrash metal legends Anthrax have now detailed the main event. The band’s 40th anniversary livestream concert will launch at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET on July 16th and will be viewable on demand until July 25th at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Anthrax have been counting down to the livestream show in recent weeks, sharing testimonials from friends and heavy metal luminaries, including Slayer’s Kerry King, Slash, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, and many more, via a series of chronological YouTube episodes. Considering the importance of Anthrax — a member of the Big Four of thrash metal — there have been plenty of fond memories to recall.

“I was a 17-year-old metal-head kid from Queens when I started this band,” Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian said in a press release. “I am a 57-year-old metal-head kid from Queens about to celebrate the 40th anniversary of this band. That means for 40 years, I’ve gotten to do exactly what I’ve wanted to do — and getting to do what I love and being a part of something so much bigger than myself has made the time, the unbelievable weight of 40 seems so light.”

Related Video

For the livestream, Anthrax will revisit their vast discography with an all-encompassing setlist of favorites and deep cuts. The band has had ample time to prepare for the show, and if it goes down like Ian’s livestream with Mr. Bungle, fans are in for a treat.

Mike Patton Explains Why He Peed on Axle Rose's Teleprompter
 Editor's Pick
Faith No More’s Mike Patton Explains Why He Peed on Axl Rose’s Teleprompter: “They Treated Us Like Sh*t”

“It’s been an amazing story so far, and I see 40 as a milestone that absolutely should be recognized and celebrated. Congratulations to us!” Ian continued. “I also see 40 as a stepping stone to the next chapter of Anthrax — we still have a lot to say and some killer riffs to unleash. I’m not going to say, ‘Here’s to 40 more’ because nobody wants to see that (I’d be 97). How about, ‘Here’s to at least 10 more, and we’ll go from there!’ Thank you for enabling me, my friends.”

Livestream tickets and special ticket-merchandise bundles are available via the Anthrax Live website. Watch the livestream trailer and a playlist of the aforementioned series of episodes chronicling Anthrax’s 40th anniversary below.

Latest Stories

Mayhem Share "Voces Ab Alta" Video

Mayhem Unveil New Song "Voces Ab Alta": Stream

June 3, 2021

Alexis Marshall Announces Debut Solo Album

Daughters Frontman Alexis Marshall Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares "Hounds in the Abyss": Stream

June 3, 2021

Red Fang 2021 US Fall Tour

Red Fang Announce Fall 2021 US Tour

June 2, 2021

King Woman, photo by Nedda Afsari

King Woman Announce New Album Celestial Blues, Unveil First Single "Morning Star": Stream

June 2, 2021

 

Clutch

Clutch Announce Full 2021 US Tour with Stöner (Ex-Kyuss Members)

June 2, 2021

Volbeat two new songs 2021

Volbeat Return with New Songs "Wait a Minute My Girl" and "Dagen Før": Stream

June 2, 2021

Fernando Ufret Cartman song covers

TikToker Goes Viral with Covers of Green Day and Linkin Park as South Park's Cartman: Watch

June 1, 2021

Nandi Bushell Covers Slipknot's "Duality"

11-Year-Old Nandi Bushell Covers Slipknot's "Duality", Gains Jay Weinberg's Approval: Watch

June 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Anthrax Detail 40th Anniversary Livestream Concert

Menu Shop Search Sale