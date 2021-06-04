Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Automotion, Led by Lennon Gallagher, Release Debut EP In Motion: Stream

The UK rock band is fronted by Liam Gallagher's son

Lennon Gallagher
Lennon Gallagher, photo by Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
June 4, 2021 | 11:26am ET

Automotion, the UK rock band led by Liam Gallagher’s son Lennon Gallagher, have released their debut EP, In Motion. Stream it now on Apple Music and Spotify.

The five-track project contains previously released singles “Flight of the Screaming Baboon”, “Mind And Motion”, and “View From the Precipice”, as well as new songs “Auto 3” and “Meeting At The Periphery”.

In a statement, the foursome explained the EP’s themes revolve around “the dominance of technology in society, becoming and overcoming and the start of a journey towards creating something new.” They draw musical influences from Robert Fripp, Neu!, and John Cage.

Related Video

Check out the EP’s cover art and tracklist after the jump.

While the younger Gallagher has pivoted from modeling to music, his dad recently dusted off Oasis’ “Hello” for the first time in two decades during a performance on the U.K. BBC Radio 2, and performed his 2020 holiday single “All You’re Dreaming Of” from atop a giant floating barge on the River Thames for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Last month, the veteran rocker also appeared in the new documentary Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm.

Meanwhile, back in November, Lennon’s younger brother Gene Gallagher was charged with assault for brawling in a North London grocery story alongside Ringo Starr’s grandson Sonny Starkey and model Noah Ponte.

In Motion Artwork:

automotion debut ep in motion cover art stream liam gallagher son lennon gallagher

In Motion Tracklist:
01. Flight Of The Screaming Baboon
02. Auto 3
03. Mind And Motion
04. View From The Precipice
05. Meeting At The Periphery

Latest Stories

lisey's story origins openeing theme score clark composer photo by Eva Vermandel

Lisey's Story Composer Clark Shares Origins of the Show's "Main Title Theme": Stream

June 4, 2021

Stöner New Song Rad Stays Rad

Stöner (Ex-Kyuss, QOTSA) Share New Song "Rad Stays Rad": Stream

June 4, 2021

Tom Morello and The Bloody Beetroots Collaborative EP

Tom Morello and The Bloody Beetroots Announce New EP, Unleash "Radium Girls" Featuring Pussy Riot and More: Stream

June 4, 2021

john mayer last train home maren morris new song stream sob rock tracklist

John Mayer Shares New Song "Last Train Home" Featuring Maren Morris: Stream

June 4, 2021

 

jasiah rico nasty denzel curry art of war new song stream

Jasiah Recruits Rico Nasty and Denzel Curry for New Song "Art of War": Stream

June 4, 2021

brockhampton roadrunner new light new machine deluxe edition

BROCKHAMPTON Unveil Deluxe Edition of Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine: Stream

June 4, 2021

Gully soundtrack stream movie OST film songs music 21 Savage (photo by Philip Cosores), Dua Lipa (photo by Ben Kaye), and ScHoolboy Q (photo by Philip Cosores)

Dua Lipa, 21 Savage, ScHoolboy Q Contribute New Songs to Gully Soundtrack: Stream

June 4, 2021

liz phair soberish new album stream

Liz Phair Releases Soberish, Her First New Album in 11 Years: Stream

June 4, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Automotion, Led by Lennon Gallagher, Release Debut EP In Motion: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale