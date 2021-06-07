Avatar Announce 2021 US Tour

Avatar have announced a lengthy U.S. headlining tour that will keep the Swedish metallers on the road for nearly two months. The band unleashed its latest album, Hunter Gatherer, last year, and now the theatrical act will finally be able to perform the songs in front of a live audience.

The tour, dubbed “Going Hunting”, will kick off September 1st in Albany, New York, and close out with an October 18th show in Seattle.

“We have announced many tours over the years, and every time we say that we couldn’t be more excited,” Avatar said in a collective statement. “Well, this is the tour that was supposed to be announced a year-and-a-half ago. A year and a half which has felt more like a lifetime.”

The band added, “Saying we couldn’t be more excited is an understatement. Never before have we ever been this hungry and passionate to create a show for you and for ourselves. We are not leaving anything behind. This show will be the most beautiful, angry, entertaining and honest production we have ever done. We are sparing nothing. We live and die for this. We are ‘Going Hunting!'”

Avatar will bring Magic Sword and Tallah along for the ride. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale this Friday (June 11th) at 10 a.m. local venue time via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning as early as Tuesday (June 8th).

See the full itinerary below, followed by our 2019 video interview with Avatar frontman Johannes Eckerström.

Avatar 2021 US Tour Dates with Magic Sword and Tallah:

09/01 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

09/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

09/03 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

09/04 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

09/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

09/07 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Pierre’s

09/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

09/09 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

09/11 – Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rockfest

09/12 – Asheville, TN @ The Orange Peel

09/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

09/17 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

09/18 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

09/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman Theater

09/21 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon

09/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

09/24 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

09/25 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

09/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

09/27 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

09/28 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

09/29 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

10/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

10/02 – Denver, CO @ Summit

10/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

10/10 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

10/12 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station

10/14 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

10/15 – Portland OR @ Roseland Theater

10/16 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center

10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune