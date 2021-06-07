Avatar Announce 2021 US Tour

Avatar have announced a lengthy U.S. headlining tour that will keep the Swedish metallers on the road for nearly two months. The band unleashed its latest album, Hunter Gatherer, last year, and now the theatrical act will finally be able to perform the songs in front of a live audience.
The tour, dubbed “Going Hunting”, will kick off September 1st in Albany, New York, and close out with an October 18th show in Seattle.
“We have announced many tours over the years, and every time we say that we couldn’t be more excited,” Avatar said in a collective statement. “Well, this is the tour that was supposed to be announced a year-and-a-half ago. A year and a half which has felt more like a lifetime.”
The band added, “Saying we couldn’t be more excited is an understatement. Never before have we ever been this hungry and passionate to create a show for you and for ourselves. We are not leaving anything behind. This show will be the most beautiful, angry, entertaining and honest production we have ever done. We are sparing nothing. We live and die for this. We are ‘Going Hunting!'”
Avatar will bring Magic Sword and Tallah along for the ride. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale this Friday (June 11th) at 10 a.m. local venue time via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning as early as Tuesday (June 8th).
See the full itinerary below, followed by our 2019 video interview with Avatar frontman Johannes Eckerström.
Avatar 2021 US Tour Dates with Magic Sword and Tallah:
09/01 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
09/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
09/03 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
09/04 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
09/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
09/07 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Pierre’s
09/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
09/09 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
09/11 – Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rockfest
09/12 – Asheville, TN @ The Orange Peel
09/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
09/15 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
09/17 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
09/18 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
09/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman Theater
09/21 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon
09/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
09/24 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
09/25 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
09/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
09/27 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
09/28 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
09/29 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
10/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
10/02 – Denver, CO @ Summit
10/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock
10/10 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater
10/12 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station
10/14 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
10/15 – Portland OR @ Roseland Theater
10/16 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center
10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune