Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bachelor Announce 2021 Headlining Tour

The indie rock duo will support their debut, Doomin’ Sun, with their first-ever in-person shows

Bachelor announce 2021 headlining tour dates tickets jay som palehound
Bachelor, photo by Tonje Thilesen
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 14, 2021 | 12:07pm ET

    Bachelor, the indie rock duo composed of Palehound’s Ellen Kempner and Jay Som’s Melina Duterte, have announced a US tour in support of their new debut album, Doomin’ Sun. In addition to a handful of headline dates, the duo are also supporting Lucy Dacus on a string of previously-announced shows.

    Doomin’ Sun, out now via Polyvinyl Records, was written and recorded in two weeks during January 2020, with the pandemic putting a temporary halt on the project’s release. The ten-track album — which includes former Song of the Week “Anything at All” — combines the best of both artists, mixing elements of Duterte’s hazy dream pop with Kempner’s ‘90s-influenced slacker rock.

    The tour will mark Bachelor’s first in-person shows together behind the LP. Check out the full tour schedule ahead. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can get yours via the band’s website, through Ticketmaster, or on the secondary market here.

    Related Video

    Bachelor gave a taste of what these upcoming concerts will be like by playing the Doomin’ Sun single “Back of My Hand” for a socially-distanced appearance on A Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday. Watch what could be one of the last entries in the late night talk show’s #PlayAtHome series below.

    Last week, Kempner and Duterte hosted a star-studded livestream event called Doomin’ Sun Fest. It raised about $10,000 benefiting Seeding Sovereignty, an Indigenous-led collective that disrupts colonized spaces through land, body, and food sovereignty work.

    Bachelor 2021 Tour Dates:
    09/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
    09/10 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage
    09/13 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *
    09/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *
    09/15 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *
    09/17 — Dallas, TX @ Trees *
    09/18 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall- Downstairs *
    09/19 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn *
    09/20 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *
    09/22 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *
    09/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
    09/26 — New York City @ Governor’s Ball *
    09/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *
    10/02 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
    10/03 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    10/05 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium
    10/06 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club
    10/08 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets
    12/04 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

    * = w/ Lucy Dacus

Latest Stories

OMD announce 2022 US tour tickets dates stops buy

OMD Announce 2022 US Tour Dates

June 14, 2021

KISS 2021 US Tour

KISS Beef Up 2021 US Farewell Tour with Newly Added Dates

June 14, 2021

igorrr melt banana vowws 2022 tour

Igorrr, Melt-Banana, and Vowws Announce 2022 North American Tour

June 14, 2021

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid 2021 US Tour

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid Announce Co-Headlining US Tour

June 14, 2021

 

KennyHoopla, photo by Sarah Fitzgerald

KennyHoopla Drops New Mixtape Survivors Guilt Produced by Travis Barker: Stream

June 11, 2021

Black Label Society 2021 tour

Black Label Society Announce 2021 US Tour with Obituary and Prong

June 10, 2021

the front bottoms voodoo magic stream blink-182 matt skiba tour announcement

The Front Bottoms Announce 2021 Tour Dates, Share "Voodoo Magic" with Matt Skiba: Stream

June 9, 2021

john 5 2021 us tour

Rob Zombie Guitarist John 5 Announces 2021 US Solo Tour

June 9, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bachelor Announce 2021 Headlining Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale