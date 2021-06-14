Bachelor, the indie rock duo composed of Palehound’s Ellen Kempner and Jay Som’s Melina Duterte, have announced a US tour in support of their new debut album, Doomin’ Sun. In addition to a handful of headline dates, the duo are also supporting Lucy Dacus on a string of previously-announced shows.

Doomin’ Sun, out now via Polyvinyl Records, was written and recorded in two weeks during January 2020, with the pandemic putting a temporary halt on the project’s release. The ten-track album — which includes former Song of the Week “Anything at All” — combines the best of both artists, mixing elements of Duterte’s hazy dream pop with Kempner’s ‘90s-influenced slacker rock.

The tour will mark Bachelor’s first in-person shows together behind the LP. Check out the full tour schedule ahead. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can get yours via the band’s website, through Ticketmaster, or on the secondary market here.

Bachelor gave a taste of what these upcoming concerts will be like by playing the Doomin’ Sun single “Back of My Hand” for a socially-distanced appearance on A Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday. Watch what could be one of the last entries in the late night talk show’s #PlayAtHome series below.

Last week, Kempner and Duterte hosted a star-studded livestream event called Doomin’ Sun Fest. It raised about $10,000 benefiting Seeding Sovereignty, an Indigenous-led collective that disrupts colonized spaces through land, body, and food sovereignty work.

Bachelor 2021 Tour Dates:

09/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

09/10 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

09/13 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *

09/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

09/15 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

09/17 — Dallas, TX @ Trees *

09/18 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall- Downstairs *

09/19 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn *

09/20 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

09/22 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

09/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

09/26 — New York City @ Governor’s Ball *

09/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

10/02 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/03 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/05 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium

10/06 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club

10/08 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

12/04 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

* = w/ Lucy Dacus