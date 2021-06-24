Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio Announce Rescheduled 2021 US Tour

The two punk bands will be joined by openers War on Women for the 30-date outing

Bad Religion Alkaline Trio tour
Bad Religion (photo by Raymond Ahner), Alkaline Trio (photo by Thaib A. Wahab)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 24, 2021 | 1:05pm ET

    Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio will finally get the chance to embark on their co-headlining tour after postponing the outing due to the pandemic. The originally scheduled trek was supposed to kick off in March 2020, the same month the concert industry shut down, but will now launch this October.

    The newly rescheduled 30-date tour kicks off October 15th in Riverside, California, then makes its way east before returning to the West Coast for a final gig on November 26th in Los Angeles. War on Women will serve as support for the entire run.

    “This tour is special,” said Bad Religion singer Greg Graffin in a press release. “Not only are we celebrating the return of live music, but we get to do it with Alkaline Trio, who are such a great band, really excited about this!”

    Related Video

    Alkaline Trio singer-guitarist Matt Skiba, who is also a current member of Blink-182, added, “Bad Religion was one of my first loves. I remember exactly where I was the first time I heard [their 1988 album] Suffer. They are one of the very reasons I started playing punk rock music and continue to today. This tour is going to be epic on many levels. We’ve done Warped Tour and Festival shows many times over the years but this will be the first time it’s just us and I couldn’t be more thrilled!”

    Bad Religion new song Emancipation of the Mind
     Editor's Pick
    Bad Religion Ring in Joe Biden’s Presidency with New Song “Emancipation of the Mind”: Stream

    California punk legends Bad Religion, who celebrated their 40th anniversary as a band last year, released their most recent album, Age of Unreason, in 2019. Chicago’s Alkaline Trio’s latest full-length effort, Is This Thing Cursed?, arrived in 2018, but the band did issue a new three-song EP, titled E.P., last year.

    Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (June 25th) via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale starting today (June 24th). See the full list of dates and tour poster below.

    Bad Religion, Alkaline Trio, and War on Women 2021 Tour Dates:
    10/15 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
    10/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    10/17 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre
    10/19 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
    10/20 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!
    10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    10/23 – St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live!
    10/24 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Café
    10/26 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
    10/27 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVA
    10/29 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
    10/30 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    10/31 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Convention Hall
    11/03 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    11/05 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks
    11/06 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
    11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    11/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    11/10 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! – Indoor Music Hall
    11/12 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
    11/13 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
    11/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
    11/16 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    11/17 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    11/19 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
    11/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
    11/22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    11/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
    11/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    11/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

    Bad Religion Alkaline Trio tour poster 2021

Latest Stories

tlc 2021 tour bone thugs-n-harmony

TLC Unveil 2021 Tour with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

June 24, 2021

titus andronicus the monitor revisited 2021 tour 10th anniversary dates tickets

Titus Andronicus Announce North American Tour to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of The Monitor

June 23, 2021

quicksand new album distant populations 2021 tour

Quicksand Announce New Album and Fall 2021 North American Tour, Share "Missile Command": Stream

June 23, 2021

beabadoobee our extended play ep stream cologne music video matt healy 1975 us tour dates tickets

beabadoobee Releases Our Extended Play, Announces 2021 Tour: Stream

June 23, 2021

 

Elton John 2022

Elton John Announces Final Farewell Tour Dates

June 23, 2021

Wu-Tang Clan

GZA, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah Announce "3 Chambers Tour"

June 23, 2021

damon albarn the nearer the fountain more pure the stream flows new album song stream

Damon Albarn Announces New Album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows

June 22, 2021

Corey Taylor Announces Summer 2021 US Solo Tour Dates

June 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio Announce Rescheduled 2021 US Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale