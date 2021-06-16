Banks Unleashes New Single “The Devil”: Stream

Banks is back and turning up the heat with her new single “The Devil”.

The R&B singer’s last album proper was 2019’s III, and she followed that in 2020 with the live EP Live and Stripped. As she confirmed in a new press release, “The Devil” is the first sinful taste of a larger project coming soon.

Over a bass line as dark and deep as the pit, Banks whispers, “Someone write my new name down.” The song is about metamorphosis, and the lyrics find a slinky power in embracing the darkness within. She sings,”Way down I go/ Got a one-way ticket and the Devil waiting/ Call from down low/ Naive, I know.”

In a statement, Banks said, “’The Devil’ is about being stronger than the demons that haunt you. About rebirth and transformation into the forces of nature we were born to be.” Check out the track below.

