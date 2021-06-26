Menu
beabadoobee Performs "Last Day On Earth" on Fallon: Watch

Complete with a cameo from Simon Pegg

beabadoobee on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
June 26, 2021

    Celebrating the release of her new EP Our Extended Play, beabadoobee appeared as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night. The UK singer-songwriter (and our 2020 Rookie of the Year) performed the jangly single “Last Day On Earth”, turning a studio space into a teen’s dream party with the help from a few extras — and a cameo from Simon Pegg.

    Keeping in line with beabadoobee’s early 2000s aesthetic, the set of her “Last Day On Earth” performance felt straight out of an episode of Lizzie McGuire. As she perused the set with her microphone in hand, she swung by a DJ booth, jumped on a bed with a crew of friends, and exchanged a handshake with Pegg. Check it out below.

    Our Extended Play EP, which beabadoobee made in collaboration with members of the 1975, was released on June 23rd. It serves as the follow-up to her 2020 debut album, Fake It Flowers. She’ll be playing songs from both releases when she tours North America later this year. Get tickets here.

