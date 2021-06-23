Menu
beabadoobee Releases Our Extended Play, Announces 2021 Tour: Stream

The new EP was recorded in collaboration with The 1975

beabadoobee our extended play ep stream cologne music video matt healy 1975 us tour dates tickets
beabadoobee, photo by Callum Harrison
June 23, 2021 | 12:20pm ET

    beabadoobee has followed her excellent debut album, Fake It Flowers, with the new Our Extended Play EP. Our 2020 Rookie of the Year has also announced a 2021 tour in support of both efforts, and shared the music video for the EP cut “Cologne”.

    The British artist aka Beatrice Laus co-wrote Our Extended Play with her Dirty Hit labelmates Matty Healy and George Daniel of The 1975. She was originally supposed to tour with the group (along with Phoebe Bridgers) last year, but we all know what happened with that. Still, the chance to collaborate with Healy and Daniel allowed beabadoobee to explore new sounds as she broke away from her typical writing and recording process.

    Said bea of working with The 1975 on the project,

    “This EP was made in a really collaborative way during a time where it was really difficult to do that and I feel so lucky to have gotten to make it with my band and Matty and George. I hope it can bring people together in some way, that’s really what these songs are about, that feeling of togetherness that’s been missing a lot in the last year. It feels like a bridge to what’s coming next too.”

    We heard an early taste of the effort with the March single “Last Day on Earth”. The rest of the EP is made up of the tracks “Animal Noises”, “He Gets Me so High”, and “Cologne”, the latter of which comes with a The Rest-directed video. beabadoobee describes the clip as “an action movie [made] with a load of my friends,” and you can check it out below.

    Under the video, stream Our Extended Play in full via Apple Music and Spotify.

    As for beabadoobee’s 2021 tour, the long-awaited 26-date headlining trek is set to launch at the top of November at Washington, DC’s iconic 9:30 Club. Further stops include Boston, New York, Charlotte, Atlanta, Portland, San Francisco, Detroit, Toronto, and Vancouver. On the way to wrapping up December 11th in Pittsburgh, she’ll also play two nights at Los Angeles’ landmark The Fonda Theatre.

    Find the complete schedule ahead. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 25th, and you can snag yours via Ticketmaster or on the secondary market.

    beabadoobee 2021 Tour Dates:
    11/01 – Washington, DC. @ 9:30 Club
    11/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    11/04 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    11/05 – Boston, MA @ Royale
    11/09 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    11/10 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
    11/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
    11/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
    11/15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    11/16 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    11/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    11/20 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
    11/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
    11/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    11/26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    11/27 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
    11/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
    11/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    12/01 – Denver, CO @ The Summit Music Hall
    12/04 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
    12/06 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    12/08 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
    12/09 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    12/10 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
    12/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

    Our Extended Play EP Artwork:

    Our Extended Play Artwork beabadoobee ep 1975 2021 tour dates

    Our Extended Play EP Tracklist:
    01. Last Day On Earth
    02. Cologne
    03. Animal Noises
    04. He Gets Me So High

