Paramount+ has announced the lineup for its revival of VH1’s Behind the Music. The streamer also shared a trailer and schedule for the documentary series.

The featured artists include LL Cool J, Duran Duran, and New Kids on the Block, as well as Ricky Martin, Huey Lewis, and Busta Rhymes. Rounding out the lineup are Jennifer Lopez, Bret Michaels, and Fat Joe.

Paramount+ will also air a selection of remastered classics from the vault updated for today’s audiences with new one-on-one artist interviews. Until this new batch, there hadn’t been a new episode of Behind the Music produced since 2012.

Related Video

After premiering with two episodes on July 29th, Behind the Music will subsequently air weekly on Thursdays. J.Lo will lead off the second half of the season, with other superstar names to be released at a later date.

The revived series joins Dave Grohl and his mom’s new docuseries, From Cradle to Stage, on Paramount+, as well as new episodes of Yo! MTV Raps, and Unplugged.

Watch the Behind the Music trailer below, followed by the currently available schedule.

Behind the Music Schedule:

07/29 — Ricky Martin

07/29 — LL Cool J

08/05 — Huey Lewis

08/12 — Busta Rhymes

08/19 — Duran Duran

08/26 — New Kids on the Block

09/02 — Bret Michaels

09/09 — Fat Joe