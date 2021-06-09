A little over two months after dropping The Plugs I Met 2, rapper Benny the Butcher has reteamed with producer Harry Fraud to share “Sink”.

The song originally appeared as a bonus track on physical editions of The Plugs I Met 2, but this is the first time it’s been available for streaming. Fraud spins out an atmospheric beat with choral highlights, as the Butcher spits a hook-free stutter-step flow. “I’m gettin’ letters from the legends in the federal pen,” he raps. “Doin’ eleven, down seven and just gettin’ settled in/ Uh-huh, yeah, I’m hood now and I was ghetto then/ It’s been a while since they wanna see a felon win.” Check it out below.

Since sharing the album, Benny the Butcher has been busy with guest spots. In the last several weeks, he’s contributed to Conway the Machine’s new album La Maquina, featured on Bobby Sessions’ “Gold Rolex”, and sang the “Hood Blues” on DMX’s posthumous Exodus.

