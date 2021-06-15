Best Coast Announce “Finally Tomorrow Tour” for 2022

In 2020, Best Coast dropped their fourth album, Always Tomorrow, and in 2022, tomorrow will arrive at last. After the March pandemic outbreak stole the thunder from from their February album release, Bethany Cosentino and Bobb Bruno had to wait more than a year to announce “The Finally Tomorrow Tour”, which will take them through the US and Canada starting next January.

Cosentino announced the 25-date trek with a statement on Instagram and a quote from her 2012 song “Last Year”. She wrote, “Well well well, tomorrow is finally here! Announcing The Finally Tomorrow tour (get it?) 2022. To quote myself, ‘what a year this day has been, what a day this year has been.'”

Adding that, in honor of Pride Month, $1 from every pre-sale ticket will benefit the queer youth mental health organization the Trevor Project, Cosentino concluded, “We for real can’t wait to see everyone and pick up where we left off in 2020. See ya’ll next year.”

Best Coast will be supported on the tour by Rosie Tucker. Pre-sale tickets go on sale June 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time through the band’s website. General on-sale begins Friday, June 18th, and you can book your seat through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

Best Coast’s 2022 “Finally Tomorrow Tour” Dates:

01/11 — Santa Cruz, CA @Catalyst *

01/12 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *

01/14 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

01/15 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox *

01/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

01/19 — Chicago, IL @ Metro *

01/20 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

01/21 — Detroit, MI @ El Club *

01/22 — Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club *

01/24 — Boston, MA @ Royale *

01/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

01/27 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes *

01/28 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

01/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

01/31 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

02/01 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

02/02 — Nashville, TN @ Exit/In *

02/04 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

02/05 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

02/06 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

02/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

02/09 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

02/10 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory *

02/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

02/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

* = w/ Rosie Tucker