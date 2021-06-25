Between the Buried and Me Announce New Album Colors II, Unveil “Fix the Error”: Stream

Acclaimed progressive metal band Between the Buried and Me have announced a sequel to their influential 2007 album, Colors. The new LP, Colors II, will arrive on August 20th, and is being previewed with the single “Fix the Error”, featuring three guest drummers.

Between the Buried and Me’s Colors marked the North Carolina band’s fourth full-length studio effort, and was met with worldwide praise. After releasing five more albums since then, BTBAM are finally set to unleash its sequel 14 years later.

“Especially with 2020, we really wanted to give it all we could and show the world we’re still here,” explained BTBAM singer-keyboardist Tommy Rogers in a press release. “That’s part of the reason we named it Colors II. We were in a similar spot when we did the first Colors. Back then, we had just gotten done with Ozzfest. We were wondering, ‘Where do we belong in this music scene?’ We still struggle with that. At both of these moments in our career, we decided to just be ourselves and write the best album we can. We came out guns blazing, and I feel like it’s some of our most creative material in a long time.”

Singer-guitarist Paul Waggoner added, “Colors was very much our attempt at a do-or-die statement. We had to establish our identity and be who we really wanted to be in order to have a career. This time around, our industry was shutdown for a year. Once tours were cancelled due to the pandemic, we were like, ‘We’ve got to write a record, and it’s got to be good.’ We had to do something next level.”

Along with announcing Colors II, BTBAM have released the first single, “Fix the Error”, which features guest drum solos from Mike Portnoy (ex-Dream Theater, Winery Dogs), Navene Koperweis (Entheos, ex-Animals as Leaders, ex-Animosity), and Ken Schalk (ex-Candiria).

Between the Buried and Me will also hit the road this summer for a U.S. tour in which they’ll play two sets each night, one a career-spanning setlist and the other a complete performance of their 2009 album The Great Misdirect. The outing, dubbed “An Evening with Between the Buried and Me”, kicks off August 3rd in Atlanta and runs through a two-night stand September 16th and 17th in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Pre-order Colors II at BTBAM’s website or Amazon, and pick up tickets for the band’s summer tour via Ticketmaster. Check out the single “Fix the Error” below, followed by the album art, tracklist, and tour dates.

Colors II Artwork:

Colors II Tracklist:

01. Monochrome

02. The Double Helix of Extinction

03. Revolution in Limbo

04. Fix the Error

05. Never Seen/Future Shock

06. Stare Into the Abyss

07. Prehistory

08. Bad Habits

09. The Future Is Behind Us

10. Turbulent

11. Sfumato

12. Human Is Hell (Another One With Love)

Between the Buried and Me 2021 US Tour Dates:

08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

08/04 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

08/06 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

08/08 – New York, NY @ Gramercy

08/09 – New York, NY @ Gramercy

08/10 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium

08/11 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

08/13 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

08/14 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology

08/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

08/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

08/17 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

08/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

08/20 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

08/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Lyric Theater

08/22 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada

08/23 – Denver, CO @ Summit

08/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

08/26 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

08/28 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

08/29 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

08/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

09/01 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Grove Amp.

09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram

09/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club

09/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent

09/06 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

09/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box

09/08 – Houston, TX @ Rise

09/10 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl

09/11 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

09/12 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room

09/15 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

09/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

09/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground