Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Between the Buried and Me Announce New Album Colors II, Unveil “Fix the Error”: Stream

The progressive metal act will embark on a US tour this August

Between the Buried and Me Colors II album
Between the Buried and Me, courtesy of Cosa Nostra PR
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 25, 2021 | 9:27am ET

    Acclaimed progressive metal band Between the Buried and Me have announced a sequel to their influential 2007 album, Colors. The new LP, Colors II, will arrive on August 20th, and is being previewed with the single “Fix the Error”, featuring three guest drummers.

    Between the Buried and Me’s Colors marked the North Carolina band’s fourth full-length studio effort, and was met with worldwide praise. After releasing five more albums since then, BTBAM are finally set to unleash its sequel 14 years later.

    “Especially with 2020, we really wanted to give it all we could and show the world we’re still here,” explained BTBAM singer-keyboardist Tommy Rogers in a press release. “That’s part of the reason we named it Colors II. We were in a similar spot when we did the first Colors. Back then, we had just gotten done with Ozzfest. We were wondering, ‘Where do we belong in this music scene?’ We still struggle with that. At both of these moments in our career, we decided to just be ourselves and write the best album we can. We came out guns blazing, and I feel like it’s some of our most creative material in a long time.”

    Related Video

    Singer-guitarist Paul Waggoner added, “Colors was very much our attempt at a do-or-die statement. We had to establish our identity and be who we really wanted to be in order to have a career. This time around, our industry was shutdown for a year. Once tours were cancelled due to the pandemic, we were like, ‘We’ve got to write a record, and it’s got to be good.’ We had to do something next level.”

    Along with announcing Colors II, BTBAM have released the first single, “Fix the Error”, which features guest drum solos from Mike Portnoy (ex-Dream Theater, Winery Dogs), Navene Koperweis (Entheos, ex-Animals as Leaders, ex-Animosity), and Ken Schalk (ex-Candiria).

    Between the Buried and Me will also hit the road this summer for a U.S. tour in which they’ll play two sets each night, one a career-spanning setlist and the other a complete performance of their 2009 album The Great Misdirect. The outing, dubbed “An Evening with Between the Buried and Me”, kicks off August 3rd in Atlanta and runs through a two-night stand September 16th and 17th in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    Pre-order Colors II at BTBAM’s website or Amazon, and pick up tickets for the band’s summer tour via Ticketmaster. Check out the single “Fix the Error” below, followed by the album art, tracklist, and tour dates.

    Colors II Artwork:

    Between the Buried and Me Colors II

    Colors II Tracklist:
    01. Monochrome
    02. The Double Helix of Extinction
    03. Revolution in Limbo
    04. Fix the Error
    05. Never Seen/Future Shock
    06. Stare Into the Abyss
    07. Prehistory
    08. Bad Habits
    09. The Future Is Behind Us
    10. Turbulent
    11. Sfumato
    12. Human Is Hell (Another One With Love)

    Between the Buried and Me 2021 US Tour Dates:
    08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
    08/04 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
    08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
    08/06 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    08/08 – New York, NY @ Gramercy
    08/09 – New York, NY @ Gramercy
    08/10 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium
    08/11 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater
    08/13 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance
    08/14 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology
    08/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
    08/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
    08/17 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
    08/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
    08/20 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
    08/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Lyric Theater
    08/22 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada
    08/23 – Denver, CO @ Summit
    08/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    08/26 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
    08/28 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
    08/29 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
    08/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    09/01 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Grove Amp.
    09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram
    09/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club
    09/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent
    09/06 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
    09/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box
    09/08 – Houston, TX @ Rise
    09/10 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl
    09/11 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
    09/12 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room
    09/15 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    09/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground
    09/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

Latest Stories

The White Stripes White Blood Cells

The White Stripes' White Blood Cells Receives Deluxe Edition for 20th Anniversary: Stream

June 25, 2021

Lucy Dacus Home Video stream new album music song record Julien Baker track Phoebe Bridgers new album listen stream photo by Marin Leong

Lucy Dacus Unveils New Album Home Video: Stream

June 25, 2021

lady gaga born this way 10th anniversary stream

Lady Gaga Unveils 10th Anniversary Edition of Born This Way: Stream

June 25, 2021

Modest Mouse Share New Album The Golden Casket: Stream

June 25, 2021

 

tyler the creator call me if you get lost new album stream

Tyler, the Creator Shares New Album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: Stream

June 25, 2021

Dee Snider Corpsegrinder new song

Dee Snider Teams Up with Cannibal Corpse Singer Corpsegrinder for "Time to Choose": Stream

June 24, 2021

paramore decode i caught places twilight soundtrack streaming

Paramore's Songs from the Twilight Soundtrack Are Finally Available on Spotify in the US: Stream

June 24, 2021

superchunk here's to shutting up 20th anniversary reissue merge records

Superchunk's Here's to Shutting Up Is Getting a 20th Anniversary Reissue

June 24, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Between the Buried and Me Announce New Album Colors II, Unveil "Fix the Error": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale