Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Billie Eilish Unveils New Song “Lost Cause”: Stream

Off her upcoming Happier Than Ever, due out on July 30th

billie eilish lost cause new song single listen stream music video
Billie Eilish, photo by Kelia Anne MacCluske
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 2, 2021 | 12:31pm ET

If you just heard a thunderous rumble in the distance, don’t worry, it’s only one of the last of the superstars dropping new music: Pop prodigy Billie Eilish has unveiled her latest song “Lost Cause” off her highly-anticipated upcoming album Happier Than Ever.

In the run-up to her sophomore LP, Eilish has been intermittently blowing up the news cycle, dropping bombs both musical (“my future”, “Your Power”, and “Therefore I Am”) as well as modish (blonde hair!). This newest single finds Eilish showing off her smoky voice over a restrained track that offers little more than sly bass behind her. “You ain’t nothing but a lost causе,” she sings. “And this ain’t nothing like it once was/ I know you think you’re such an outlaw/ But you got no job.”

The song comes with a music video directed by Eilish herself. It shows the pop star and some friends dancing across a king sized bed, gyrating in and out of walk-in closets, and having a blast with silly string. Check it out below.

Related Video

Next year, Eilish will embark on a massive 50-date tour. Tickets can be found via Ticketmaster, and you can also check the secondary market hereHappier Than Ever drops July 30th, and pre-orders are off and running. In February, she released the Apple TV+ documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

Latest Stories

me rex Galena new song release origins stream single

ME REX Share Origins of New Single "Galena": Stream

June 2, 2021

Jungle talk about it new song single music video watch listen stream

Jungle Share New Single "Talk About It": Stream

June 2, 2021

King Woman, photo by Nedda Afsari

King Woman Announce New Album Celestial Blues, Unveil First Single "Morning Star": Stream

June 2, 2021

chvrches robert smith the cure how not to drown new single stream

CHVRCHES Team Up with The Cure's Robert Smith for "How Not to Drown": Stream

June 2, 2021

 

denzel curry bad luck batman darkseid dc comics dark nights death metal soundtrack

Denzel Curry Becomes Twisted Batman on New Song "Bad Luck": Stream

June 2, 2021

mouse rat the pit two birds hiolding hands new songs stream awesome album

Mouse Rat Share Classic Single "The Pit" and "Two Birds Holding Hands": Stream

June 2, 2021

hiss golden messenger glory strums new song premiere origins stream

Hiss Golden Messenger Shares Origins of "Glory Strums (Loneliness of the Long-Distance Runner)": Stream

June 2, 2021

Darkside Lawmaker stream new music Spiral song reunion album Nicolás Jaar Dave Harrington Darkside, photo by Jed DeMoss

Darkside Share New Single "Lawmaker": Stream

June 2, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Billie Eilish Unveils New Song "Lost Cause": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale