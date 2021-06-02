Billie Eilish Unveils New Song “Lost Cause”: Stream

If you just heard a thunderous rumble in the distance, don’t worry, it’s only one of the last of the superstars dropping new music: Pop prodigy Billie Eilish has unveiled her latest song “Lost Cause” off her highly-anticipated upcoming album Happier Than Ever.

In the run-up to her sophomore LP, Eilish has been intermittently blowing up the news cycle, dropping bombs both musical (“my future”, “Your Power”, and “Therefore I Am”) as well as modish (blonde hair!). This newest single finds Eilish showing off her smoky voice over a restrained track that offers little more than sly bass behind her. “You ain’t nothing but a lost causе,” she sings. “And this ain’t nothing like it once was/ I know you think you’re such an outlaw/ But you got no job.”

The song comes with a music video directed by Eilish herself. It shows the pop star and some friends dancing across a king sized bed, gyrating in and out of walk-in closets, and having a blast with silly string. Check it out below.

Next year, Eilish will embark on a massive 50-date tour. Tickets can be found via Ticketmaster, and you can also check the secondary market here. Happier Than Ever drops July 30th, and pre-orders are off and running. In February, she released the Apple TV+ documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.