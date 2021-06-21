Black Country, New Road Announce 2022 North American Headlining Tour

Black Country, New Road are crossing the pond for their first-ever North American tour.

The trek will officially take place early next year, with the British septet kicking off the 14-date jaunt on February 18th at Washington D.C.’s DC9 before hitting major cities including Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Portland and Seattle. The band will also play two separate shows in Brooklyn at The Sultan Room and Elsewhere in late February, and close out the tour with back-to-back nights on March 8th and 9th at L.A.’s Zebulon and Regent Theater, respectively.

Tickets are currently on sale via the band’s official website. Once they’re sold out, grab them here. Check out the full list of Black Country, New Road’s North American tour dates after the jump.

The London-based experimental rockers’ announcement arrives on the heels of their debut album, For the first time,. One week after their album release back in February, the band covered MGMT’s “Time to Pretend” from a socially-distanced studio.

Black Country, New Road North American Tour Dates:

02/18 — Washington, D.C. @ DC9

02/19 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

02/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room

02/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

02/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

02/26 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

02/28 — Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records

03/01 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/03 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza

03/04 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

03/05 — Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex

03/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

03/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

03/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater