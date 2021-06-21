Menu
Black Country, New Road Announce 2022 North American Headlining Tour

It's the UK experimental outfit's first-ever North American tour

black country, new road 2022 north american tour dates
Black Country, New Road (photo courtesy of artist)
June 20, 2021 | 8:22pm ET

    Black Country, New Road are crossing the pond for their first-ever North American tour.

    The trek will officially take place early next year, with the British septet kicking off the 14-date jaunt on February 18th at Washington D.C.’s DC9 before hitting major cities including Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Portland and Seattle. The band will also play two separate shows in Brooklyn at The Sultan Room and Elsewhere in late February, and close out the tour with back-to-back nights on March 8th and 9th at L.A.’s Zebulon and Regent Theater, respectively.

    Tickets are currently on sale via the band’s official website. Once they’re sold out, grab them here. Check out the full list of Black Country, New Road’s North American tour dates after the jump.

    The London-based experimental rockers’ announcement arrives on the heels of their debut album, For the first time,. One week after their album release back in February, the band covered MGMT’s “Time to Pretend” from a socially-distanced studio.

    Black Country, New Road  North American Tour Dates:
    02/18 — Washington, D.C. @ DC9
    02/19 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
    02/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room
    02/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
    02/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
    02/26 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
    02/28 — Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records
    03/01 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
    03/03 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza
    03/04 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
    03/05 — Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex
    03/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    03/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
    03/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

