Black Label Society Announce 2021 US Tour with Obituary and Prong

Black Label Society will be back on the road this fall on a U.S. tour with support from Obituary and Prong. The two-month itinerary kicks off in early October and runs through the end of November.
As the pandemic hit in March 2020, Black Label Society were in the midst of a North American tour. The metal veterans were forced to postpone the last 12 shows of the outing, and originally rescheduled the gigs for August of last year. Those dates were eventually nixed, as well, but frontman Zakk Wylde and company have now mapped out an extensive trek that more than makes up for those missed dates.
The 43-date tour will launch with an October 1st show in Sacramento, California, and run through a November 28th gig in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
BLS have been working on a proper follow-up to their 2018 album, Grimmest Hits, although no release date or details have been announced yet.
Wylde, who is also the lead guitarist in Ozzy Osbourne’s band, is slated to resume touring with the metal legend in 2022, after the Prince of Darkness’ farewell tour was postponed numerous times due to Ozzy’s health and to the pandemic. As of now, Ozzy will be back on the road in January for a European outing, while a North American leg is yet to be officially rescheduled.
See the full itinerary for Black Label Society’s fall tour with Obituary and Prong below. Tickets for most shows go on sale this Friday (June 11th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning today (June 10th).
Black Label Society 2021 Tour Dates with Obituary and Prong:
10/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
10/02 – Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater
10/04 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory [Boise]
10/05 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory [Spokane]
10/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/08 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/12 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
10/13 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
10/15 – Bowler, WI @ North Star Mohican Casino Resort
10/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club
10/17 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago
10/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
10/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
10/21 – Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi
10/22 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
10/23 – Dothan, AL @ The Plant
10/24 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
10/26 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
10/28 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
10/29 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
10/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
10/31 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
11/04 – Worcester, MA @ Worcester Palladium
11/05 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
11/06 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
11/07 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
11/09 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster
11/10 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
11/11 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
11/13 – Sault Ste. Marie, MI @ Kewadin Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie
11/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
11/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
11/16 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
11/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
11/19 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
11/20 – Grand Prairie, TX @ The Texas Trust CU Theatre
11/21 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
11/23 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre/Tucson, Arizona
11/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
11/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/27 – Denver, CO @ Summit Denver
11/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater