Black Label Society Announce 2021 US Tour with Obituary and Prong

Black Label Society will be back on the road this fall on a U.S. tour with support from Obituary and Prong. The two-month itinerary kicks off in early October and runs through the end of November.

As the pandemic hit in March 2020, Black Label Society were in the midst of a North American tour. The metal veterans were forced to postpone the last 12 shows of the outing, and originally rescheduled the gigs for August of last year. Those dates were eventually nixed, as well, but frontman Zakk Wylde and company have now mapped out an extensive trek that more than makes up for those missed dates.

The 43-date tour will launch with an October 1st show in Sacramento, California, and run through a November 28th gig in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BLS have been working on a proper follow-up to their 2018 album, Grimmest Hits, although no release date or details have been announced yet.

Wylde, who is also the lead guitarist in Ozzy Osbourne’s band, is slated to resume touring with the metal legend in 2022, after the Prince of Darkness’ farewell tour was postponed numerous times due to Ozzy’s health and to the pandemic. As of now, Ozzy will be back on the road in January for a European outing, while a North American leg is yet to be officially rescheduled.

See the full itinerary for Black Label Society’s fall tour with Obituary and Prong below. Tickets for most shows go on sale this Friday (June 11th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning today (June 10th).

Black Label Society 2021 Tour Dates with Obituary and Prong:

10/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/02 – Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater

10/04 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory [Boise]

10/05 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory [Spokane]

10/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/08 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/12 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

10/13 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

10/15 – Bowler, WI @ North Star Mohican Casino Resort

10/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club

10/17 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

10/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

10/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

10/21 – Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi

10/22 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

10/23 – Dothan, AL @ The Plant

10/24 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

10/26 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

10/28 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

10/29 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

10/31 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

11/04 – Worcester, MA @ Worcester Palladium

11/05 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

11/06 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

11/07 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/09 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster

11/10 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

11/11 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

11/13 – Sault Ste. Marie, MI @ Kewadin Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie

11/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

11/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

11/16 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

11/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

11/19 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

11/20 – Grand Prairie, TX @ The Texas Trust CU Theatre

11/21 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

11/23 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre/Tucson, Arizona

11/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

11/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/27 – Denver, CO @ Summit Denver

11/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater