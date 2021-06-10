Menu
Black Label Society Announce 2021 US Tour with Obituary and Prong

Zakk Wylde and company will embark on a 43-date outing this fall

Black Label Society 2021 tour
Black Label Society, photo by Amy Harris
June 10, 2021 | 9:16am ET

    Black Label Society will be back on the road this fall on a U.S. tour with support from Obituary and Prong. The two-month itinerary kicks off in early October and runs through the end of November.

    As the pandemic hit in March 2020, Black Label Society were in the midst of a North American tour. The metal veterans were forced to postpone the last 12 shows of the outing, and originally rescheduled the gigs for August of last year. Those dates were eventually nixed, as well, but frontman Zakk Wylde and company have now mapped out an extensive trek that more than makes up for those missed dates.

    The 43-date tour will launch with an October 1st show in Sacramento, California, and run through a November 28th gig in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

    Related Video

    BLS have been working on a proper follow-up to their 2018 album, Grimmest Hits, although no release date or details have been announced yet.

    Wylde, who is also the lead guitarist in Ozzy Osbourne’s band, is slated to resume touring with the metal legend in 2022, after the Prince of Darkness’ farewell tour was postponed numerous times due to Ozzy’s health and to the pandemic. As of now, Ozzy will be back on the road in January for a European outing, while a North American leg is yet to be officially rescheduled.

    Zakk Wylde and Black Label Society at 2019 Sonic Temple Festival
    Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde Waxes Philosophic on Puking, Anal Bleaching, Paula Abdul, and More

    See the full itinerary for Black Label Society’s fall tour with Obituary and Prong below. Tickets for most shows go on sale this Friday (June 11th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning today (June 10th).

    Black Label Society 2021 Tour Dates with Obituary and Prong:
    10/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    10/02 – Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater
    10/04 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory [Boise]
    10/05 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory [Spokane]
    10/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    10/08 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    10/12 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
    10/13 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
    10/15 – Bowler, WI @ North Star Mohican Casino Resort
    10/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club
    10/17 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago
    10/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
    10/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
    10/21 – Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi
    10/22 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
    10/23 – Dothan, AL @ The Plant
    10/24 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
    10/26 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
    10/28 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
    10/29 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    10/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
    10/31 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    11/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    11/04 – Worcester, MA @ Worcester Palladium
    11/05 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
    11/06 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
    11/07 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    11/09 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster
    11/10 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
    11/11 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
    11/13 – Sault Ste. Marie, MI @ Kewadin Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie
    11/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
    11/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
    11/16 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
    11/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
    11/19 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
    11/20 – Grand Prairie, TX @ The Texas Trust CU Theatre
    11/21 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
    11/23 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre/Tucson, Arizona
    11/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    11/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    11/27 – Denver, CO @ Summit Denver
    11/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

    Black Label Society 2021 tour poster

