This Devastating Cover of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” Soundtracks a Major Sequence in Black Widow

When Black Widow hits theaters next month, there’s a surprise in store for fans of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”.

A 2015 cover of the Nevermind hit, performed by composer collective Think Up Anger and singer-songwriter Malia J, was chosen to soundtrack the film’s beginning credits sequence. (Minor spoilers ahead.)

Without giving away too much, the slowed-down, orchestral cover plays over an emotional and action-packed rollercoaster of footage. Over just a few minutes, the story unfolds: a young Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) is raised in the Red Room Academy, training to be a KGB assassin against her will. As the strings swell, so does your sympathy for Romanoff and the other girls, who are forced to march in line and fire weapons to serve General Dreykov’s nefarious cause.

Black Widow stars Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz. The film was originally set to be released in May 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic, and will finally be released on July 9th. Read our review of the film here.

Listen to the cover of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Think Up Anger ft. Malia J below.