Blues Traveler Announces 2021 US Tour

The John Popper-led outfit also detail their next release, Traveler's Blues

Blues Traveler, photo courtesy of band
June 7, 2021 | 10:53am ET

Blues Traveler have mapped out a US tour for this summer.

The 22-date jaunt kicks off with a Fourth of July concert at the famed Red Rocks Ampitheatre in Morrison, CO. Further dates are scheduled in cities like Aspen, CO; Atlantic City, NJ; Bloomington, IN; and Rochester, MN, before the tour wraps up at the Artpark in Lewiston, NY on August 29th.

In conjunction with the tour, Blues Traveler have announced Traveler’s Blues, featuring covers of classic blues standards like “Funky Bitch”, “Ball & Chain”, “You Got Me Runnin”, and “Sittin’ On Top of the World”. The album also features guest appearances from Warren Haynes, Keb’ Mo’, Rita Wilson, John Scofield, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and more. A release date is set for July 30th, 2021.

Tickets are available here via Stubhub.

Blues Traveler 2021 Tour Dates:
07/04 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/05 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads ^
07/09 – Des Moines, IA @ Water Works Park ^
07/10 – Normal, IL @ Cornbelters Stadium ^
07/13 – Hobart, IN @ Hobart Art Theatre
07/14 – Bloomington, IN @ Bluebird
07/16 – Franklin, OH @ JD Legends
07/17 – Somerset, KY @ Master Musicians Festival
07/18 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns Above Ground Amphitheater
08/04 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 ^
08/06 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino ^
08/07 – Sunbury, PA @ Spyglass Ridge Winery ^
08/08 – North Stonington, CT @ Jonathan Edwards Winery
08/13 – Cohasset, MA @ South Shore Music Circus ^
08/14 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Casino Ballroom ^
08/15 – Hyannis, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent ^
08/20 – Rochester, MN @ Mayo Civic Center Park ^
08/21 – Island Lake, IL @ Bands In The Sand
08/22 – Chesterfield, MO @ Chesterfield Amphitheater ^
08/27 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center (Outdoors)
08/28 – Kittanning, PA @ Arts on the Allegheny Concert Series
08/29 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

^ = w/ JJ GREY & MOFRO

