Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bo Burnham Announces Album Inside (The Songs) Featuring Music from His Special

It hits streaming platforms this Thursday, June 10th

Bo Burnham Inside album stream the songs music welcome to the internet (Netflix)
Bo Burnham (Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 8, 2021 | 6:12pm ET

At the end of last month, Bo Burnham surprised fans by releasing Inside, his first comedy special in five years. It’s less of a traditional Netflix standup special than it is an experimental look at quarantine’s highs, lows, and the dark comedy that lies in between. It’s held up by a number of catchy songs that Burnham created himself, and it turns out those tracks are about to get a proper album release later this week.

As The Hollywood Reporter points out, Burnham will put Inside (The Songs) on music streaming platforms this Thursday, June 10th. It will include songs that have already become fan-favorites for their discussion of capitalist exploitation, Jeff Bezos, and white women’s Instagram accounts. One of those songs, “Welcome to the Internet”, was released four days ago and has already accumulated over 4.5 million views.

Inside is a remarkable feat created solely by Burnham himself. Over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic, he filmed, edited, lit, composed, sang, and acted the entire special with no help from others. It includes light-hearted jabs and topical jokes while simultaneously capturing the comedian’s bleak descent into loneliness, depression, and at times self-loathing. It’s available to stream on Netflix right now.

Related Video

eighth grade edited Bo Burnham Announces Album Inside (The Songs) Featuring Music from His Special
 Editor's Pick
Film Review: Eighth Grade Empathizes With the Confused Priorities of Middle School

Several years ago, Burnham revealed that his onstage anxiety and the pressure to do standup in front of fans led to a decision to no longer perform in-person specials. Afterwards, he spent his time making his directorial debut with the smash hit movie Eighth Grade, portraying Carey Mulligan’s love interest in the Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman, and filming scenes as Larry Bird for the upcoming HBO series about the “Showtime” Lakers.

Latest Stories

your old droog mf doom dropout boogie new song stream

Your Old Droog and MF DOOM's New Song "Dropout Boogie" Posthumously Released: Stream

June 8, 2021

wavves hideaway new song video stream

Wavves Share New Single "Hideaway": Stream

June 8, 2021

pom pom squad crying new song single music video watch listen stream

Pom Pom Squad Drop New Song "Crying": Stream

June 8, 2021

LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM self-titled new album 2021 tour dates i don't mind new single song stream

Lindsey Buckingham Announces First Solo Album in 10 Years, Plus 2021 Tour Dates

June 8, 2021

 

felice brothers jazz on the autobahn origins new album announcement from dreams to dust photo by Shervin Lainez

The Felice Brothers Announce New Album From Dreams to Dust, Share Origins of "Jazz on the Autobahn": Stream

June 8, 2021

noel gallagher's high flying birds flying on the ground new song stream

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Share New Song "Flying on the Ground": Stream

June 7, 2021

bts rm bicycle new song single listen stream k-pop

BTS' RM Rolls Out New Solo Song "Bicycle": Stream

June 7, 2021

brie larson scott pilgrim vs the world envy adams black sheep metric song stream

Brie Larson's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Song "Black Sheep" Finally Hits Streaming Services: Stream

and June 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bo Burnham Announces Album Inside (The Songs) Featuring Music from His Special

Menu Shop Search Sale