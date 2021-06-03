Man Returns Bob Dylan Album to Library After 48 Years Overdue

In 1973, Howard Simon checked out a vinyl edition of Bob Dylan’s Self Portrait from his local library in Cleveland, OH. It was due back in June, and by June it had arrived — that is, June 2021, some 48 years overdue. Now, the story of the tardy but conscientious library patron has gone viral, proving that late is better than never.

The tale first drew attention after being posted to the Heights Libraries blog on May 27th. Sara Phillips, manager of the University Heights branch, had made a strange discovery in the post. “I got a package in the mail from San Francisco that was record-shaped and – lo and behold! – it contained a record from our collection that was due back in June 1973!” she said.

Accompanying Self Portrait was a letter from the now-62-year-old Simon, who after a nomadic life had settled in San Francisco. “As a recent retiree, I am taking the opportunity to turn my attention to some of the many vignettes of life that by dint of career and family have been neglected these many years,” he wrote. “In that context, I am returning with this letter an overdue item (by my count, approximately 17,480 days overdue as of this writing)….it’s quite late, and I’m quite sorry!”

He added that the record “isn’t in great shape…this particular album has moved with me (in succession) from University Heights to Chicago, Santa Fe, Los Angeles, Berkeley, back to Chicago, back to Berkeley, again to Chicago, Sacramento, and finally San Francisco. I’m pleased it’s survived at all.”

For this reason, Simon included a “replacement fee” of $175, which he calculated by counting up a dime a day in late fees and then writing a check for 10%, calling it “a tithe, if you will.”

The gesture was welcome, if unnecessary, according to Phillips. “The funny thing about this is that we don’t charge overdue fines anymore – as long as we get the item back, we see no need to penalize people,” she said. “We’re grateful that Mr. Simon returned the record. I’d said we can now call it even.”

You might be curious what Simon thinks of Self Portrait now that he’s had it for 48 years. “It was not a very good album so I didn’t play it a lot,” he told the San Francisco Chronicle. “It was just Dylan being Dylan and messing with his fan’s expectations.”

Even so, the record now has a special place in Simon’s heart and a permanent spot in his collection. “I’ve already replaced it,” he said. “Same day I mailed it.”

It’s a fitting time to reflect on the legacy of Bob Dylan, who last month celebrated hid 80th birthday. In May, a Dylan museum opened in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Before that, the songwriter sold his entire songwriting catalog to Universal Music in a deal valued at around $300 million. In February, he unveiled the new archival set 1970 with 74 previously unreleased tracks, demos, and outtakes, including nine songs featuring George Harrison.