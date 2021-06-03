Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Man Returns Bob Dylan Album to Library After 48 Years Overdue

Howard Simon, now 62, originally checked out Dylan's Self Portrait in 1973

bob dylan lp library 48 years later overdue self-portrait
Howard Simon (image via Facebook) and library manager Sara Phillips (image via Instagram)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 3, 2021 | 1:07pm ET

In 1973, Howard Simon checked out a vinyl edition of Bob Dylan’s Self Portrait from his local library in Cleveland, OH. It was due back in June, and by June it had arrived — that is, June 2021, some 48 years overdue. Now, the story of the tardy but conscientious library patron has gone viral, proving that late is better than never.

The tale first drew attention after being posted to the Heights Libraries blog on May 27th. Sara Phillips, manager of the University Heights branch, had made a strange discovery in the post. “I got a package in the mail from San Francisco that was record-shaped and – lo and behold! – it contained a record from our collection that was due back in June 1973!” she said.

Accompanying Self Portrait was a letter from the now-62-year-old Simon, who after a nomadic life had settled in San Francisco. “As a recent retiree, I am taking the opportunity to turn my attention to some of the many vignettes of life that by dint of career and family have been neglected these many years,” he wrote. “In that context, I am returning with this letter an overdue item (by my count, approximately 17,480 days overdue as of this writing)….it’s quite late, and I’m quite sorry!”

Related Video

He added that the record “isn’t in great shape…this particular album has moved with me (in succession) from University Heights to Chicago, Santa Fe, Los Angeles, Berkeley, back to Chicago, back to Berkeley, again to Chicago, Sacramento, and finally San Francisco. I’m pleased it’s survived at all.”

For this reason, Simon included a “replacement fee” of $175, which he calculated by counting up a dime a day in late fees and then writing a check for 10%, calling it “a tithe, if you will.”

The gesture was welcome, if unnecessary, according to Phillips. “The funny thing about this is that we don’t charge overdue fines anymore – as long as we get the item back, we see no need to penalize people,” she said. “We’re grateful that Mr. Simon returned the record. I’d said we can now call it even.”

You might be curious what Simon thinks of Self Portrait now that he’s had it for 48 years. “It was not a very good album so I didn’t play it a lot,” he told the San Francisco Chronicle. “It was just Dylan being Dylan and messing with his fan’s expectations.”

Even so, the record now has a special place in Simon’s heart and a permanent spot in his collection. “I’ve already replaced it,” he said. “Same day I mailed it.”

Bob Dylan Best Albums
 Editor's Pick
Bob Dylan’s 15 Best Albums of All Time

It’s a fitting time to reflect on the legacy of Bob Dylan, who last month celebrated hid 80th birthday. In May, a Dylan museum opened in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Before that, the songwriter sold his entire songwriting catalog to Universal Music in a deal valued at around $300 million. In February, he unveiled the new archival set 1970 with 74 previously unreleased tracks, demos, and outtakes, including nine songs featuring George Harrison.

Latest Stories

wolf alice 2021 us fall tour how can i make it ok?

Wolf Alice Announce 2021 US Fall Tour, Share New Song "How Can I Make It Ok?": Stream

June 3, 2021

Beach Boys, photo courtesy of Iconic Artists Group, LLC/Brother Records Inc.

The Beach Boys Announce Feel Flows – The Sunflower & Surf's Up Sessions 1969-1971 Box Set

June 3, 2021

Jesús del Río sings AC/DC

7-Year-Old Boy Absolutely Nails AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" on The Voice Kids in Spain: Watch

June 3, 2021

Soulfly Late Summer 2021 US Tour

Soulfly Announce Late Summer 2021 US Tour

June 3, 2021

 

Voragos Festival Cruise Rob Zombie Mastodon

Rob Zombie and Mastodon to Headline 2022 Voragos Private Island Festival and Cruise

June 3, 2021

grimes ai communism enforced farming tiktok

Grimes Says "AI Is Fastest Path to Communism," Doesn't Seem to Know What Communism Is

June 3, 2021

prince new song born 2 die previously unreleased prince estate mike ruiz

Previously Unheard Prince Track "Born 2 Die" Released: Stream

June 3, 2021

Anthrax Detail Livestream, Launch Ticket Sales

Anthrax Detail 40th Anniversary Livestream Concert

June 3, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Man Returns Bob Dylan Album to Library After 48 Years Overdue

Menu Shop Search Sale