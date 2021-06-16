Bob Dylan Announces First-Ever Streaming Concert

While everyone else is plotting physical tour dates, leave it to Bob Dylan to announce his first paid streaming event. Yes, some 14 months into the pandemic, Dylan is finally going digital with an event called “Shadow Kingdom”.

Taking place on July 18th through Veeps, the event will “showcase the artist in an intimate setting as he presents songs from his extensive renowned body of work created especially for this event,” according to a press release. It marks Dylan’s first public performance since December 8th, 2019 — the longest break Dylan has had from the road in over 30 years.

Tickets to “Shadow Kingdom” will cost $25 and provide 48 hours of access following the initial airing of the event

Dylan released his latest album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, in June 2020. Back in December, he sold his entire songwriting catalog in a massive deal with Universal Music said to be worth $300 million. Last month, he celebrated his 80th birthday and we ranked his 15 best albums in celebration.