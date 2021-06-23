Body Count Begin Work on New Album Merciless

Despite the pandemic preventing Body Count from playing any live shows in support of their 2020 album, Carnivore, Ice-T and company are back to work on the next album, which will be titled Merciless. The veteran metal band revealed the news on its social media channels on Tuesday (June 22nd).

Body Count released Carnivore on March 6th of last year, just a week or so before the concert industry shut down worldwide. Their only performance since then has been a livestream gig from the Whisky a Go Go as part of last year’s Wacken virtual festival.

Revealing the new album news, the band stated, “Even though we have not been able to perform ONE single [live] concert to support the Carnivore album because of the Global Pandemic.. We’ve made the decision to Officially start the NEW BC Album Merciless 2021 …Stay tuned…”

With Ice-T set to film Season 23 of Law & Order: SVU, Body Count haven’t announced a tour for this year. However, they have booked a handful of festival dates: Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin on July 17th; Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Danville, Virginia on September 11th; Riot Fest in Chicago on September 19th; and Aftershock in Sacramento, California on October 9th.

Merciless will mark Body Count’s eighth studio album, with next year marking the 30th anniversary of the band’s 1992 self-titled debut.

Earlier this year, Body Count won their first-ever Grammy, taking home the trophy for “Best Metal Performance” for the Carnivore track “Bum Rush”.

See the band’s album announcement in the Instagram post below, and pick up 2020’s Carnivore here if you haven’t already.