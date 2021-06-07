Menu
Brie Larson’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Song “Black Sheep” Finally Hits Streaming Services: Stream

An expanded version of the film's soundtrack arrives on July 9th

brie larson scott pilgrim vs the world envy adams black sheep metric song stream
Brie Larson in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
June 7, 2021 | 10:18am ET

The Clash at Demonhead fans, it’s time to celebrate. That’s right, “Black Sheep”, the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World song sung by Brie Larson’s character Envy Adams, has hit streaming services for the very first time.

In the cult classic film, the song is heard played by Metric with vocals from Larson. The actress plays Envy, our hero Scott’s (Michael Cera) terrible ex-girlfriend and lead singer of popular band The Clash of Demonhead. Scott and his new paramour, Ramona (Mary Eliozabeth Winstead), go to the group’s concert, where they watch “Black Sheep” performed before Scott battles one of Ramona’s evil exes, The Clash of Demonhead bassist Todd Ingram (Brandon Routh).

While it’s Larson’s vocals in the movie, it was Metric singer Emily Haines’ singing “Black Sheep” on the original Scott Pilgrim soundtrack. Larson’s take was first made available back in March on the vinyl-only 10th anniversary Seven Evil Exes Edition of the OST. Now, ABKCO will release the digital Expanded Edition of the Scott Pilgrim soundtrack on July 9th — and it includes the Larson-led version of “Black Sheep”.

The song’s release was first revealed on Twitter by Edgar Wright, who directed the 2010 romantic action-comedy hit starring Cera, Winstead, Larson, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, and more. Watch a music video for Laron’s version of “Black Sheep” below.

The Scott Pilgrim Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Expanded Edition is set to include all 19 tracks from the original ’10 OST, plus 12 bonus cuts, most of which have never before been given a digital release. Those include a number of Beck tracks (three acoustic demos of “Ramona” and a mellotron version of the song), Nigel Godrich’s “Enter Goddess”, and “No Fun” and “Indefatigable” from Scott Pilgrim’s own band Sex Bob-Omb. Find the tracklist ahead, and pre-order the Expanded Edition via your preferred service.

ABKCO is also releasing a Ramona Flowers Edition of the original 19-track OST on June 11th. The vinyl will be available in blue, green, and pink, matching the colors Ramona dyes her hair throughout the movie. Pre-orders are available via ABKCO’s website.

Of course, Larson’s role as Pilgrim’s evil ex Envy was far from her first foray into pop stardom. Long before she was winning Oscars and playing Marvel superheroes, the actress made a name for herself as a teen pop sensation. Signed to Tommy Mottola’s fledgling Casablanca Records alongside Lindsay Lohan, Larson released her debut album, Finally Out of P.E., in 2005. The LP featured singles “She Said” and “Life After You”, and the then-16-year-old even served as an opening act on Jesse McCartney’s Beautiful Soul tour..

Up next, the Academy Award winner is set to star in The Marvels, the sequel to her 2019 box office smash Captain Marvel that’s set to co-star Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Expanded Edition Artwork:

brie larson black sheep the clash at demonhead scott pilgrim vs. the world original motion picture soundtrack expanded edition

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Expanded Edition Tracklist:
01. “We Are Sex Bob-Omb” – Sex Bob-Omb
02. “Scott Pilgrim” – Plumtree
03. “I Heard Ramona Sing” – Frank Black
04. “By Your Side” – Beachwood Sparks
05. “O Katrina!” – The Black Lips
06. “I’m So Sad, So Very, Very Sad” – Crash and the Boys
07. “We Hate You Please Die” – Crash and the Boys
08. “Garbage Truck” – Sex Bob-Omb
09. “Teenage Dream” – T. Rex
10. “Sleazy Bed Track” – The Bluetones
11. “It’s Getting Boring by the Sea” – Blood Red Shoes
12. “Black Sheep” – Metric
13. “Threshold” – Sex Bob-Omb
14. “Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old Girl” – Broken Social Scene
15. “Under My Thumb” – The Rolling Stones
16. “Ramona (Acoustic Version)” – Beck
17. “Ramona” – Beck
18. “Summertime” – Sex Bob-Omb
19. “Threshold (8 Bit)” – Brian LeBarton
20. “Black Sheep (Brie Larson Vocal Version)” – Metric *
21. “No Fun” – Sex Bob-Omb *
22. “Garbage Truck” – Beck
23. “Threshold” – Beck
24. “Indefatigable” – Sex Bob-Omb *
25. “Go!” – Plumtree
26. “Ramona (Acoustic Demo Idea 1)” – Beck *
27. “Ramona (Acoustic Demo Idea 2)” – Beck *
28. “Ramona (Acoustic Demo Idea 3)” – Beck *
29. “Ramona (Mellotron Version)” – Beck *
30. “Summertime” – Beck
31. “Enter Goddess” – Nigel Godrich *

* = previously unreleased digitally

