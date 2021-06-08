Bright Eyes Announce 2021 Tour Dates

Next month, Bright Eyes will hit the road for their first tour dates in nearly a decade.

Coming in support of their comeback album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, the Conor Oberst-led outfit have mapped out an 11-date East Coast tour running through mid-August.

Notably, for their show in New Haven, CT on July 28th, Bright Eyes will be joined by Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus. Dacus will also support Bright Eyes for their July 31st concert in New York City as will Waxahatchee.

Alongside Oberst and core members Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott, Bright Eyes’ touring lineup will feature Jon Theodore (drums), Macey Taylor (bass), and Miwi LaLupa (guitar/vocals), along with a chamber orchestra.

Tickets for these newly announced dates go on sale starting Friday, June 11th via Ticketmaster.

Bright Eyes 2021 Tour Dates:

07/27 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheatre

07/28 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *^

07/29 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

07/30 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

07/31 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Tennis Stadium $^

08/03 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion

08/04 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

08/05 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

08/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

08/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

08/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces

* = w/ Japanese Breakfast

^ = w/ Lucy Dacus

$ = w/ Waxahatchee