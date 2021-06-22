Menu
Briston Maroney Announces Tour, Joins Manchester Orchestra for New Version of "Bottle Rocket": Stream

Briston Maroney is hitting the road in support of his debut album, Sunflower

Briston Maroney, photo by Angelina Castillo
June 22, 2021

    Back in April, Nashville singer-songwriter Briston Maroney released his promising debut album, Sunflower. One of the songs on the album, “Bottle Rocket” was co-written alongside Manchester Orchestra members Andy Hull and Robert McDowell; now, Hull and McDowell have actually joined Maroney on a new version of the track. In addition to sharing the fresh recording, Maroney has announced a headlining tour that’ll take him through North America and Europe in 2021 and 2022.

    The updated version of “Bottle Rocket” arrives with a video of Maroney and the Manchester Orchestra members performing the song live in an Atlanta studio. With Maroney on lead vocals and guitar, Hull and McDowell sing backup while respectively playing guitar and piano. The stripped-back setting suits the song well, allowing Maroney to lean into his Americana rock roots.

    Check out the visual below.

    Meanwhile, Maroney’s “Sunflower World Tour” launches September 9th in Oxford, Mississippi. He’ll then play a few southern gigs around his Bonnaroo appearance before linking up with Mt. Joy to support their October dates. Things will pick up again with a European leg in January, after which Maroney will return stateside for a later winter run throughout the US and Canada.

    Find his complete tour schedule below, and snag tickets beginning Friday, June 24th via Ticketmaster. You can also check out the secondary market here.

    In addition to the release of Sunflower, Maroney covered Samia’s “Is There Something in the Movies?” for a reworked version of her recent album, The Baby. In March, he also participated in Consequence’s Protect Live Music livestream series. You can watch archival footage of that here.

    Briston Maroney 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    08/28 — Lexington, KY @ Railbird
    09/02 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
    09/09 — Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s *
    09/10 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *
    09/11 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club *
    09/12 — Knoxville, TN @ New Ground Music Festival
    09/14 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Cafe & Music Hall *
    09/15 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *
    09/16 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar *
    09/18 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea Hear Now Festival
    10/17 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works #
    10/19 — New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater #
    10/21 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues #
    10/22 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues #
    10/23 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater #
    10/24 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater #
    01/11 — Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub
    01/12 — Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow
    01/14 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso (Small Hall)
    01/15 — Paris, France @ Le Hasard Ludique
    01/17 — Bristol, UK @ Exchange
    01/19 — Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall
    01/20 — London, UK @ The Garage
    01/22 — Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert
    02/10 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada ^
    02/11 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s ^
    02/12 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs ^
    02/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge ^
    02/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour ^
    02/21 — Portland, OR @ Holocene ^
    02/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret ^
    02/23 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile (Second Stage) ^
    02/25 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^
    02/26 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater ^
    02/28 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon ^
    03/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall ^
    03/03 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall %
    03/04 — Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indianapolis %
    03/05 — Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch %
    03/07 — Toronto, ON @ The Horseshoe Tavern %
    03/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg %
    03/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry %
    03/11 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair %
    03/12 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage %
    03/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall %
    03/16 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle %
    03/18 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Hell Stage %
    03/19 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East %

    * = w/ Savannah Conley
    # = w/ Mt. Joy
    ^ = w/ Genevieve Stokes
    % = w/ Jackie Hayes

