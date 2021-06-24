Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Halsey and more celebrities are speaking out in support of Britney Spears following the pop star’s latest conservatorship hearing.

Spears publicly addressed the court for the very first time on Wednesday, opening up about her desire to end the all-encompassing legal conservatorship that has controlled her life for the past 13 years and levying bombshell after bombshell against her father, management team, family and other overseers regarding her treatment. The star detailed numerous horrifying revelations, including being forced to go on her 2018 world tour, changes in her medication against her will, and not being allowed to remove her IUD in order to get married and have more children.

“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,” tweeted Timberlake, who famously dated his fellow pop star in the early 2000s. “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.

“No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for. Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live,” he added in a pair of follow-up tweets.

For her part, Carey shared her own message of support, tweeting, “We love you Britney!!! Stay strong” along with a trio of red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Halsey offered an impassioned plea on behalf of Spears. “Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today,” the singer wrote, adding, “Additionally, fuck anyone who thinks they have the authority as an institution or individual to control a person’s reproductive health. #FreeBritney.”

Read more tweets in support of Britney, with everyone from Rina Sawayama and Brandy to Anne-Marie and Andy Cohen using the viral #FreeBritney hashtag, below.

