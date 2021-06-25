Britney Spears Makes First Public Statement in Wake of Conservatorship Hearing

Yesterday, June 23rd, Britney Spears asked for an end to what she described as a brutal and cruel conservatorship. Now, the troubled pop star has made a statement addressing her fans, apologizing for “pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years,” and reflecting on what it means to have a “fairy tale life.”

Spears has quietly been pushing for an end to the conservatorship since 2014, and her new Instagram post on June 24th is one of the rare times she’s addressed her case publicly. Alongside a quote attributed to Albert Einstein, she reflected on her desire to put on a happy face. “That was one of my mother’s best traits,” she wrote, “no matter how shitty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok. I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL.”

Spears added that she had played the part of a happy person “because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me.” She continued, “Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped.” Read her full statement below.

Related Video

During her testimony yesterday, Spears spoke about being barred from marriage and forced to continue using an IUD despite her desire to have more children. She also said she’d been put on lithium against her wishes, and emphasized that, “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive.” Her words were met with an outpouring of support from fans and artists including Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Halsey, and more.