BROCKHAMPTON Announce 2022 “Here Right Now” World Tour

After a year of quarantine, BROCKHAMPTON are readier than ever before to put on one of their wild concerts again. Today, the self-proclaimed boy band has announced a 2022 world tour called “Here Right Now” that will kick off at the start of next year. Check out the complete list of dates below.
“Here Right Now” will officially start in Oslo, Norway on January 14th and see BROCKHAMPTON trot around Europe, the UK, and the US before bringing things to an end in Portland, Oregon on April 13th. Bookending the tour will be live performances at Lollapalooza on August 1st of this year and Primavera Sound on June 3rd of next year. Jean Dawson, Paris Texas, and HVN are scheduled to open select stops throughout.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time through BROCKHAMPTON’s website. If tickets sell out, you can try your luck grabbing a discounted ticket right here. In the meantime, peep the teaser trailer BROCKHAMPTON threw together for the tour below.
If you catch the hip-hop group on this tour, expect to hear a lot of tracks from Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, their brand new album that just got a special deluxe edition. In his assessment of the album, our critic Robert Ham praised BROCKHAMPTON for their approach to the new songs like “Count On Me” and “Buzzcut” and how they “opt for introspection over braggadocio and thoughtfulness over arrogance.” Revisit his review here.
BROCKHAMPTON 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
08/01 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
01/14 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
01/15 — Copenhagen, DK @ Grey Hall
01/16 — Copenhagen, DK @ Grey Hall
01/18 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
01/20 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
01/21 — Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
01/22 — Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
01/24 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
01/25 — Tilburg, NE @ O13
01/27 — Glasgow, UK @ Academy
01/28 — Sheffield, UK @ Academy
01/30 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
01/31 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
02/01 — Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
02/03 — Bristol, UK @ Academy
02/04 — Manchester, UK @ Apollo
02/05 — Birmingham, UK @ Academy
02/07 — London, UK @ Brixton
02/08 — London, UK @ Brixton
02/10 — Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre
02/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
03/01 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
03/04 — Irving, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory
03/05 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre
03/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
03/11 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
03/12 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore
03/14 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
03/15 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
03/17 — Washington D.C @ The Anthem
03/18 — New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at MSG
03/22 — Philadelphia, PE @ The Fillmore
03/25 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
03/26 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
03/27 — Pittsburgh, PE @ Stage AE
03/29 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor
04/01 — Chesterfield, VA @ The Factory at The District
04/02 — Kansas City, MO@ Arvest Bank Theatre
04/03 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
04/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ariona Federal Theatre
04/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
04/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at Cosmopolitan
04/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
04/11 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
04/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Thunderbird Sports Centre
04/13 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
06/03 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound