BROCKHAMPTON Announce 2022 “Here Right Now” World Tour

After a year of quarantine, BROCKHAMPTON are readier than ever before to put on one of their wild concerts again. Today, the self-proclaimed boy band has announced a 2022 world tour called “Here Right Now” that will kick off at the start of next year. Check out the complete list of dates below.

“Here Right Now” will officially start in Oslo, Norway on January 14th and see BROCKHAMPTON trot around Europe, the UK, and the US before bringing things to an end in Portland, Oregon on April 13th. Bookending the tour will be live performances at Lollapalooza on August 1st of this year and Primavera Sound on June 3rd of next year. Jean Dawson, Paris Texas, and HVN are scheduled to open select stops throughout.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time through BROCKHAMPTON’s website. If tickets sell out, you can try your luck grabbing a discounted ticket right here. In the meantime, peep the teaser trailer BROCKHAMPTON threw together for the tour below.

If you catch the hip-hop group on this tour, expect to hear a lot of tracks from Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, their brand new album that just got a special deluxe edition. In his assessment of the album, our critic Robert Ham praised BROCKHAMPTON for their approach to the new songs like “Count On Me” and “Buzzcut” and how they “opt for introspection over braggadocio and thoughtfulness over arrogance.” Revisit his review here.

BROCKHAMPTON 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

08/01 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

01/14 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

01/15 — Copenhagen, DK @ Grey Hall

01/16 — Copenhagen, DK @ Grey Hall

01/18 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

01/20 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

01/21 — Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

01/22 — Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

01/24 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

01/25 — Tilburg, NE @ O13

01/27 — Glasgow, UK @ Academy

01/28 — Sheffield, UK @ Academy

01/30 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

01/31 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

02/01 — Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

02/03 — Bristol, UK @ Academy

02/04 — Manchester, UK @ Apollo

02/05 — Birmingham, UK @ Academy

02/07 — London, UK @ Brixton

02/08 — London, UK @ Brixton

02/10 — Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

02/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

03/01 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

03/04 — Irving, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

03/05 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre

03/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

03/11 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

03/12 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore

03/14 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

03/15 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

03/17 — Washington D.C @ The Anthem

03/18 — New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at MSG

03/22 — Philadelphia, PE @ The Fillmore

03/25 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

03/26 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

03/27 — Pittsburgh, PE @ Stage AE

03/29 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor

04/01 — Chesterfield, VA @ The Factory at The District

04/02 — Kansas City, MO@ Arvest Bank Theatre

04/03 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

04/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ariona Federal Theatre

04/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

04/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at Cosmopolitan

04/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

04/11 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

04/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Thunderbird Sports Centre

04/13 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

06/03 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound