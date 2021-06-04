BROCKHAMPTON have released the deluxe version of their latest album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine. Stream it now on Apple Music and Spotify.

Dropped just two months after the original studio set, the deluxe “plus pack” contains a brand new song titled “Jeremiah (Original)” and three additional songs — “Pressure/Bow Wow”, “Sex”, and “Jeremiah (RMX)” — previously unavailable on digital and streaming.

BROCKHAMPTON “opt for introspection over braggadocio and thoughtfulness over arrogance,” our critic Robert Ham wrote of the standard version of the album upon its April release. “But the tone of their sixth full-length and the subject matter within reveals an ensemble trying to make sense of the chaos of the last year on top of trying to understand their place in the larger hip-hop community.”

In addition to the quartet of bonus tracks, the 13-piece modern-day “boy band” debuted the official music video for their latest single “Don’t Shoot Up the Party.” The home video-style clip depicts Kevin Abstract and co. in matching blue sweatsuits roaming the streets and goofing off with tanks of helium before burying vocalist Matt Champion up to his neck in a shallow pit.

Two separate vinyls — The Light Edition and The Machine Edition — are also available via BROCKHAMPTON’s official store. The vinyl editions are slightly different too, containing the song “Roberto’s Interlude”, only one “Jeremiah”, and an assist from ssgkobe on “Pressure/Bow Wow”.

Stream the deluxe album, watch the video for “Don’t Shoot Up the Party”, and check out the album artwork and complete tracklist after the jump.

The hip-hop collective recently performed their latest single as a musical guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and enlisted Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike to star in the trippy visual for “Count On Me”.

Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine (The Machine Edition) Artwork:

01. Buzzcut (feat. Danny Brown)

02. Chain On (feat. JPEGMAFIA)

03. Count On Me

04. Bankroll (feat A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg)

05. The Light

06. Windows (feat. SoGone SoFlexy)

07. I’ll Take You On (feat. Charlie Wilson)

08. Old News (feat. Baird)

09. What’s the Occasion?

10. When I Ball

11. Don’t Shoot Up the Party

12. Dear Lord

13. The Light Pt. II

14. Pressure/Bow Wow

15. Sex

16. Jeremiah (RMX)

17. Jeremiah (Original)