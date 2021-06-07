Menu
Bruce Springsteen Returning to Broadway for Limited Run of Summer 2021 Shows

Springsteen's Tony Award-winning Broadway show will be revived at Jujamcyn's St. James Theatre

bruce springsteen on broadway returning summer 2021 st james theatre
Bruce Springsteen, photo by Rob DeMartin
June 7, 2021 | 1:14pm ET

Broadway isn’t set to fully reopen until September, but when The Boss wants to take the stage, The Boss takes the stage. Bruce Springsteen is bringing a revival of his Tony Award-winning Springsteen on Broadway show back to The Great White Way for a limited Summer 2021 run.

Originally staged at the Walter Kerr Theatre from October 12th, 2017 to December 15th, 2018 — after initially being scheduled to run for just over a month — Springsteen on Broadway will return Saturday, June 26th to Jujamcyn’s St. James Theatre. Dates are set through September 4th.

“I loved doing Springsteen on Broadway and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway,” Springsteen said in a statement.

Related Video

The opening night of the St. James run of Springsteen of Broadway will benefit local New York and New Jersey-based charities, including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Food Bank for New York City, Fulfill (Monmouth & Ocean Counties Foodbank), Long Island Cares, NJ Pandemic Relief Fund, and The Actor’s Fund.

Tickets will be available via SeatGeek beginning Thursday, June 10th at 12:00 p.m. ET, and you can also check here once they inevitably sell out. The original Springsteen on Broadway run was twice extended, with the final show count hitting 236, so there’s always the chance for more dates being added at a later time.

Based on his 2016 Born to Run autobiography, Springsteen on Broadway finds Bruce performing largely solo on acoustic guitar and piano. Between hits from his deep, deep catalog, he shares personal stories from his life. No doubt after a pandemic year and a DWI incident, Springsteen will have even more stories to share with Broadway audiences.

The original run of performances spawned a Netflix special  and a live album. He was awarded a special Tony Award for the show, meaning he’s now just one Emmy away from an EGOT.

After kicking off 2021 by playing President Biden’s inauguration concert, Springsteen was honored with the Woody Guthrie Prize. While performing an acoustic set at the ceremony, he teased a new E Street Band album in the works, saying, “California was an enormous influence on some of my most topical writing through my ‘90s, 2000s and even now. We have a record coming out soon that’s set largely in the West.”

Editor’s Note: Grab our Free the Boss T-Shirt via the Consequence Shop.

